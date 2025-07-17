Interview | 'I Still Find Mahesh Babu Very Cute,' Says Tippu Actress Kanikka Kapur

She started young, carved her way through pageants, stepped into South films, and made her Hindi debut with Dono. And now, Kanikka Kapur is all set to bring a mysterious and intriguing character to life in her upcoming thriller Murderbaad. Directed by debutant Arnab Chatterjee, the film promises romance, suspense, and shocking twists. We caught up with Kanikka ahead of film's release, and in candid chat with ETV Bharat, she takes us through her journey from Delhi classrooms to navigating the chaos and charm of Mumbai.

Usually, actors who begin their journey on small screen, dream of making it to the big screen someday. But for Kanikka Kapur, the path was quite the reverse. She started her career in modelling and made her acting debut with the Telugu film Tippu in 2015 and transitioned to television. Her breakthrough came when she played the role of Suman Tiwari in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 which quickly turned her into a household name and earned her a considerable fanbase. Since then, she has featured in over 10 web series. In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Dono, a Rajshri Productions' venture.

Born and raised in Delhi, Kanikka grew up in an academically driven household. “My grandfather is a retired IAS officer. I even filled the UPSC form once,” she laughs, recalling how far removed her world was from showbiz. Acting wasn’t always the plan. In fact, she was interested in writing and psychology, having studied journalism and mass communication in college. But destiny had other plans. After a beauty pageant win, acting offers started coming in, and soon she found herself on the sets of Tippu, learning the ropes quite literally, line by line.

“I didn’t even know the meaning of my dialogues sometimes,” she admits. “That particular experience was tough, because I wasn’t given enough time to understand the language. But I’ve heard such amazing things about the South film industry, and if the right project comes my way, I’d love to go back.” Her recent experiences shooting Malayalam ads have been far smoother “very professional and warm,” she says. And if a Mani Ratnam film ever comes calling, “that would be a dream.” It's been nearly a decade since her Telugu debut, but Kanikka says that there is one thing that has remained constant: "I still find Mahesh Babu very cute."

While her roots may be in Delhi, it is Mumbai that now holds her heart. She moved to the city in early 2017, chasing a dream that was still taking shape. It’s the city where her dreams started becoming reality, and where her family, once hesitant, now proudly flies in to attend her film premieres. “I think they’re more excited than me right now,” she says. “To see that pride in their eyes... that’s the best feeling in the world.”

That support has only grown stronger with Murderbaad, a film that came her way via a simple casting call but turned out to be one of the most gripping scripts she had ever read. “It started off like a sweet love story. And then... BOOM: the twists began. I couldn’t have imagined that ending,” she says, still clearly thrilled by the story’s unpredictability. The film, directed by debutant Arnab Chatterjee, follows a Jaipur tour guide whose romance with an NRI takes a dark turn when a fellow tourist goes missing. What follows is a nationwide hunt, secrets unravelled, and one of India’s most shocking crime twists.

Kanikka’s character is at the center of it all. She plays Isabel, a layered, mysterious young woman and yes, possibly guilty of a grave crime. “The trailer is exactly what I wanted. It keeps people guessing. And fun fact, we shot the climax first. That was the very first thing we did,” she reveals. “It was challenging because it’s the emotional peak of the film. But Arnab had such a clear vision being both the writer and the director, he guided us so well.” Whether she’s the culprit or not, she won’t say. “You’ll have to watch the film,” she teases.

Her debut in Hindi films came with Dono, alongside two star kids, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon in the lead. But rather than feeling like an outsider, she felt right at home. “Rajshri is different. They’re built on values. From Suraj (Barjatya) sir to the spot dadas, everyone is treated with respect. I never felt like I didn’t belong.”

In contrast, Murderbaad was a set filled with first-timers and hungry outsiders and that gave the project a different kind of energy. “Everyone was equally invested. No baggage, no hierarchy... it was just pure passion.” Kanikka feels Murderbaad has only fueled her hunger to play complex characters. “I love playing broken characters. Characters with internal conflict, psychological depth. Maybe it’s my fascination with psychology,” she says.

Among her dream directors, Imtiaz Ali tops the list. “I just love the kind of love stories he tells. They’re more about self-discovery than romance. I really hope I get to work with him someday.” Sanjay Leela Bhansali is another filmmaker on her vision board. “I want to be part of those big, beautiful worlds he creates.”

Funnily enough, Kanikka shares that, despite being in the industry for over a decade, she still finds herself mistaken for singer Kanika Kapoor now and then. And this confusion has led to some hilarious situations. “Once, I got upgraded to business class because they thought I was her, Kanika Kapoor, the singer! I didn’t even realise it at first. Then the air hostess started saying her family is also from Lucknow, and I was like... ‘Oh, okay, now it makes sense!’” she says, laughing.

Having grown in front of the camera, Kanikka feels that it has helped shape the person she is today. “I would say I’ve learned to be more patient. I’ve learned to handle rejections very well. Also, with time, because you keep doing projects, you improve as an actor. You take new learnings from everyone. I think I’m at a stage now where I’m very well-versed with the industry and how it works. I’m excited to see where it takes me next," she concludes.

Murderbaad co-stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Sharib Hashmi, Saloni Batra, Amole Gupte, and others in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 18, 2025.