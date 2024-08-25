ETV Bharat / entertainment

Munjya Now on OTT: Sharvari Wagh's Horror-Comedy to Stream on THIS Platform

Hyderabad: Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's latest film, Munjya, caught the audience's imagination with its unique blend of horror and comedy. Released in theaters on June 7, 2024, the film directed by Dinesh Vijan has been met with enthusiastic praise from both critics and viewers. Following a successful box office run, Munjya has now made its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 25, 2025.

The OTT release was announced with a playful message on the streaming platform's social media handle, urging fans to revisit the film with the note, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis, please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming! #MunjyaOnHotstar."

In an interview with a newswire, Sharvari Wagh expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of Munjya, particularly as it was only her second film. The actor is now preparing for her next venture, Alpha, where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt. Set to begin filming in Kashmir at the end of August 2024, Wagh is thrilled about the opportunity to work in the picturesque landscape, describing the upcoming shoot as a highly anticipated adventure.

Alpha is already generating buzz, and Wagh's involvement is expected to further amplify interest in the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting Wagh's performance in this new film, hoping it will build on the success of her previous work.