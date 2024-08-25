ETV Bharat / entertainment

Munjya Now on OTT: Sharvari Wagh's Horror-Comedy to Stream on THIS Platform

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

After a successful theatrical run, Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's starrer Munjya is all set to stream on OTT. The film was released on June 7 and was met with praises from both critics and the general public alike.

Sharvari Wagh's Munjya Debuts on OTT
Sharvari Wagh's Munjya Debuts on OTT (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's latest film, Munjya, caught the audience's imagination with its unique blend of horror and comedy. Released in theaters on June 7, 2024, the film directed by Dinesh Vijan has been met with enthusiastic praise from both critics and viewers. Following a successful box office run, Munjya has now made its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 25, 2025.

The OTT release was announced with a playful message on the streaming platform's social media handle, urging fans to revisit the film with the note, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis, please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming! #MunjyaOnHotstar."

In an interview with a newswire, Sharvari Wagh expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of Munjya, particularly as it was only her second film. The actor is now preparing for her next venture, Alpha, where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt. Set to begin filming in Kashmir at the end of August 2024, Wagh is thrilled about the opportunity to work in the picturesque landscape, describing the upcoming shoot as a highly anticipated adventure.

Alpha is already generating buzz, and Wagh's involvement is expected to further amplify interest in the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting Wagh's performance in this new film, hoping it will build on the success of her previous work.

Read More

  1. Have Manifested This: Sharvari Wagh Kickstarts Shoot for Alia Bhatt Led Alpha with 'Butterflies in Tummy'
  2. Absolute Dream: Sharvari Wagh Reacts to Top Spot at IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List after Munjya and Maharaj Success
  3. Kalki 2898 AD To Stream Soon: Discover The OTT Platform And Release Date Details

Hyderabad: Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's latest film, Munjya, caught the audience's imagination with its unique blend of horror and comedy. Released in theaters on June 7, 2024, the film directed by Dinesh Vijan has been met with enthusiastic praise from both critics and viewers. Following a successful box office run, Munjya has now made its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 25, 2025.

The OTT release was announced with a playful message on the streaming platform's social media handle, urging fans to revisit the film with the note, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis, please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming! #MunjyaOnHotstar."

In an interview with a newswire, Sharvari Wagh expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of Munjya, particularly as it was only her second film. The actor is now preparing for her next venture, Alpha, where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt. Set to begin filming in Kashmir at the end of August 2024, Wagh is thrilled about the opportunity to work in the picturesque landscape, describing the upcoming shoot as a highly anticipated adventure.

Alpha is already generating buzz, and Wagh's involvement is expected to further amplify interest in the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting Wagh's performance in this new film, hoping it will build on the success of her previous work.

Read More

  1. Have Manifested This: Sharvari Wagh Kickstarts Shoot for Alia Bhatt Led Alpha with 'Butterflies in Tummy'
  2. Absolute Dream: Sharvari Wagh Reacts to Top Spot at IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List after Munjya and Maharaj Success
  3. Kalki 2898 AD To Stream Soon: Discover The OTT Platform And Release Date Details

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHARVARI WAGHABHAY VERMAHORROR AND COMEDY FILM MUNJYABOLLYWOOD NEWSMUNJYA ON OTT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.