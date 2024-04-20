Munawar Faruqui Shares Hospital Picture; Concerns Rise for Bigg Boss 17 Winner's Health

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 famed Munawar Faruqui enjoys a massive fan base. His ardent fans impatiently await his upcoming projects and details about his personal life. He recently stunned his fans by releasing a trailer for his upcoming film, which represents a huge milestone in his acting career. However, there has been a recent development about Munawar's health.

He is currently ill and has been reported to be in the hospital. On Friday evening, the Bigg Boss 17 winner posted a picture on Instagram of himself attached to an IV drip. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Lag gaye nazar." Later on Saturday morning, the stand-up comedian offered an update on his health by asking his fans to "pray" for him.

While details about Munawar's health are unknown at this time, a viral photo of the comedian has raised concerns among his followers. "Get Well Soon Munawar" is currently trending on the microblogging platform X (previously known as Twitter), with followers sending love-filled messages to Munawar. "Muna is doing well, Alhamdulillah. Please keep him in your prayers. May Allah grant him a long life filled with good health and success," one of the fans wrote.

Another one commented: "Bhai get well soon." Despite this setback, Munawar's career is on the rise. Following his victory on the reality show Bigg Boss 17, he co-starred with Hina Khan in the romantic music video Halki Halki Si. Munawar is now focused on his highly anticipated next picture, First Copy.