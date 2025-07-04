ETV Bharat / entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Married Mehzabeen Coatwala Within A Month: 'Her Situation Was...'

Munawar Faruqui opens up about his sudden marriage to Mehzabeen Coatwala, revealing it was decided within a month after Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Married Mehzabeen Coatwala Within A Month: 'Her Situation Was...'
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has opened up about his sudden marriage to makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala and shared the emotional reason behind it. His choice, he has said, was made because of his seven-year-old son Mikael. In the latest episode of director Farah Khan's vlog, Munawar explained the emotional story behind his marriage, which took place in 2023 and remained largely private until today.

During the conversation, Farah expressed surprise at how secretive Munawar had been about his personal life. "I have not met anyone as secretive as you," she said, referring to the fact that no one knew about his wedding until much later.

Responding to this, Munawar said, "The thing is, the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip."

Opening up further, Munawar revealed the moment that pushed him to propose to Mehzabeen. "When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister. He was with me for a week, and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I didn't want him to go. I felt that he needed me. That time, he kept hugging me the whole time, and I felt that he needed me."

He continued, "At that point, I wondered what I could do to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her (Mehzabeen's) situation was quite similar to mine. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, 'Are you okay marrying me?' I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me; I was just praying for that."

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has Mikael. Following their divorce, Munawar has sole custody of his son. On the professional front, Munawar recently made his acting debut with First Copy, which premiered on Amazon MX Player on June 16.

