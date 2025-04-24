Mumbai Star: Nadir Khan Returns To Director's Chair With Musical Drama - Dates, Venue & More Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Mumbai Star, a new musical drama, takes centre stage in the seventh season of Aadyam Theatre, the live storytelling initiative by the Aditya Birla Group. Promising to captivate audiences with its narrative, choreography, and music, Mumbai Star is directed by Nadir Khan and premieres with two shows in Mumbai on 24th and 25th May 2025 at St. Andrew's Auditorium, followed by performances in Delhi at the Kamani Auditorium on 14th and 15th June 2025. The play marks Khan's return to Aadyam after the success of Sing India Sing and highlights his expanded role this season as the curator of the entire lineup.

Originally penned by Devika Shahani and reimagined by Akarsh Khurana and Arghya Lahiri, Mumbai Star tells the story of Dev, a hopeful young man from a coastal village in Maharashtra, whose late mother dreamed of him becoming a star. When a talent hunt show named Mumbai Star opens the doors to the city of dreams, Dev finds himself on a path riddled with challenges, heartbreak, and revelations. The play asks: "Will the soul survive the success that fame brings?"

Blending classical and contemporary art forms, the production is powered by an original soundtrack composed by musical maestro Dhruv Ghanekar. The score features eight songs and 11 instrumental pieces, spanning romantic ballads, dance anthems, kathak influences, and hip-hop vibes. The Mumbai Star studio album showcases a rich tapestry of voices, including Bollywood singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Nakash Aziz, and Kunal Ganjawala, along with fusion artists Ravi Chary and Naveen Kumar, rapper Stony Psyko, and rising stars Yatharth and Riya Duggal.

Starring Avenav Mukherjee as Dev, the production boasts a cast including Abhishek Choksi, Arushi Nigam, Jayesh Sarange, Srishti Shrivastava, and the veteran Rajit Kapur in the role of Dev's mentor. The cast features theatre artists such as Eden Dolreich Pereira, Jimit Thaker, Melitta D’Souza, and many more.

Mumbai Star (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The visual spectacle is boosted by the choreography of Avantika Bahl, with Vivaran Dhasmana heading the hip-hop sequences and Krutika Mehta orchestrating Bollywood routines. The graceful Kathak segments are curated by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Uma Dogra. Together, they bring an eclectic mix of dance forms, from Bharatnatyam to contemporary, onto a single stage.

Devika Shahani, the writer of Mumbai Star, shared the emotional roots of the story: "Mumbai Star is very close to my heart. It is a universal story about one of the most important relationships of our lives - the guru and shishya. The seed of this subject germinated from my determination to present the dynamic between mentor and disciple through music and dance. Aadyam is taking a new and bold step in this different storytelling form. I am grateful to be able to tell this story, my third production with Aadyam, and an ode to my mentor, on this beautiful stage!"

Reflecting on the production's journey, Nadir Khan remarked: "Mumbai Star is my second time staging a musical with Aadyam Theatre. The writers have created this intriguing world that Dev resides in, and to be able to bring that vision to life has been an interesting journey. It is also a tribute to the millions of artists who come to this city to fulfil their dreams of carving an artistic niche. I am thrilled to bring it through Aadyam, the best platform to introduce it to the heartland audience. It has kept the spirit of theatre tradition alive by allowing us storytellers to stage our stories with rigour, passion, and love."

With six trailblazing seasons under its belt, Aadyam Theatre continues to celebrate and elevate Indian theatre, showcasing a compelling blend of adapted classics and original narratives.