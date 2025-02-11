Mumbai Police Summons Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina for Indecent Comment on India’s Got Latent

Hyderabad: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina were summoned by Mumbai Police Tuesday after growing uproar on their indecent comment on the show India's Got Latent. This comes after calls for a ban on the YouTube show, an FIR registered in Guwahati, and massive public outcry over the attack on Indian family values. Though Ranveer has apologised for his lewd question about parents, the controversy is far from over.

The Mumbai Police has asked for cooperation from the two and sought a reply on the matter. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Guwahati Police has registered an FIR against the prominent content creators for engaging in a vulgar discussion in one of the episodes of the show hosted by Samay Raina.

Taking to social media, the Assam chief minister stated, "Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled India's Got Latent."

"Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway," added the statement.

The remarks made by Allahbadia, during the YouTube episode of the show have drawn widespread criticism. Following the outrage, he on Monday apologised for his remarks, terming them 'inappropriate' and 'insensitive'. Sharing a one-minute video on his X account, the YouTuber wrote: "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry."