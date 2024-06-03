Mumbai Police Nab Fifth Suspect in Conspiracy to Harm Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Navi Mumbai police arrested a man from Haryana in connection with a conspiracy to attack actor Salman Khan, bringing the total number of people detained in the investigation to five, according to an official. He is claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs. Previously, the Panvel police arrested four people after receiving a tip in September-October of last year regarding a conspiracy to hurt the actor.

According to an official notification, Navi Mumbai police apprehended Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia AKA Jonny Walmiki (30) on Saturday in Bhiwani, Haryana. According to the report, Gogalia arranged for accommodations for the other accused while also providing logistical and vehicular support. Gogalia communicated with the other defendants via video calls, it added.

According to the statement, he was apprehended after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), Panvel, Vivek Pansare requested assistance from Bhiwani SP Varun Singhala, and a Crime Branch team from Navi Mumbai headed for the northern state. Gogalia appeared before a magistrate in Bhiwani on Sunday, who granted Navi Mumbai police transit remand until June 5, according to the statement, and was sent to Panvel. On Saturday, DCP Pansare told the reporters that senior inspector Nitin Thackeray from Panvel police station received information of a conspiracy to hurt the actor in September-October of last year.

According to the DCP, their investigation revealed that four gang members had targeted Salman Khan's farmland in Panvel, the region around his home in Bandra in Mumbai, and locations he visited for filming. In April, a complaint was filed against 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, he stated. Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap (28) was detained in Panvel on April 28, while Gaurav Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi, was apprehended in Gujarat on the same day, an official said on Saturday.

Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna, was apprehended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Rizwan Khan, aka Javed Khan, was arrested in Bangalore. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Pansare told reporters. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the shooters, have been detained in Gujarat. Their colleagues Sonu Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan, who allegedly delivered guns to the shooters, were apprehended later in Punjab. On May 1, Thapan allegedly died by suicide in a police lockup.