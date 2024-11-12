Mumbai Police Arrest Raipur Lawyer In Connection To Death Threat Against Shah Rukh Khan

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday apprehended a lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The arrested person, identified as Faizan Khan, was taken into custody by a team from Mumbai after they tracked a threat call made to the actor through a phone number registered in his name.

The case was initiated last week when Mumbai Police began investigating a death threat Shah Rukh Khan received. Acting on leads, the investigation team travelled to Raipur on November 7, where they summoned Faizan Khan for questioning. According to Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh, Faizan was detained in the Pandri police station area.

During the interrogation, Faizan claimed that he had recently lost his phone and had reported it missing at Raipur's Khamardih police station on November 2. The police are now examining the facts of this claim to determine whether the threat was directly linked to him or if someone else may have used his phone for the call.

Mumbai Police officials plan to present Faizan in a Raipur court to secure a transit remand, enabling them to transfer him to Mumbai for further investigation. This incident follows a series of threats reportedly made against Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan's film industry colleague Salman Khan, allegedly involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.