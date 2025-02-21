Mumbai Court Upholds Aditya Pancholi's Conviction In 2005 Assault Case, Grants Relief From Jail Term

Hyderabad: A sessions court in Mumbai has upheld the conviction of actor Aditya Pancholi in a 2005 assault case but modified the one-year jail term handed down by a magistrate. Instead, the court ordered his release on a bond of good behaviour while directing him to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to the victim, Pratik Pashine.

The case dates back to August 2005, when Pancholi got into a dispute with his neighbour, Pashine, over a parking issue. The altercation escalated when Pashine's car was parked in a spot allocated to Pancholi. Upon returning in the evening, the actor parked his vehicle behind Pashine's. Around 8 pm, Pashine received a call from his watchman asking him to move the car. Following an argument over the intercom, he agreed to come downstairs, but as he attempted to move the car, Pancholi allegedly assaulted him. Pashine claimed that when his father intervened, he too was attacked.

The following day, Pashine filed a complaint at the Versova police station, leading to Pancholi's booking under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 501(2) (defamation).

In November 2016, the Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri) convicted Pancholi under Section 325 and sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment. The actor later appealed the verdict. On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge DG Dhoble partially upheld the magistrate's order but granted relief from the jail term, allowing Pancholi to be released on probation under the Probation of Offenders Act.