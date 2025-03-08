Mumbai Court Dismisses MeToo Case Against Nana Patekar: What is 'Condoning Delay' and How Did It Lead to This Conclusion?

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has rejected the MeToo charges leveled by actress Tanushree Dutta against veteran actor Nana Patekar. Dutta had registered a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in 2018, alleging that he had behaved inappropriately during the shoot of a film in 2008. Back then. the case snowballed MeToo movement in India. But the legal process has taken a different turn as there are issues regarding the timing of the complaint.
The complaint in question was filed a decade after the alleged incident, with Tanushree Dutta submitting it in 2018. According to the law, complaints for such incidents must be filed within three years of the event. Since the alleged incident occurred on March 23, 2008, the complaint filed in 2018 was seven years beyond the prescribed time limit, leading the court to rule that it could not be considered.
Court’s Decision on the Incident and Report
Judicial Magistrate First Class (Andheri) NV Bansal stated that since the incident occurred outside the allowable timeframe, it could not be addressed, and the veracity of the allegations could not be determined. Additionally, the Inquiry Officer’s B Summary Report, which followed an investigation into the case, was also rejected. The report was submitted late, thus it was not considered admissible evidence.
Delay in Filing and Lack of Explanation
The court further pointed out that there had been a significant delay in both the filing of the complaint and the submission of the final report. The police did not file any application to explain the delay. And, the complainant’s lawyers didn’t bring up this issue in their arguments either. Even though they were informed about this mistake, the lawyers didn’t address the delay. They were also absent several times and only presented their arguments on February 15, 2025.
Due to the absence of an explanation for the delay and failure to follow legal procedure, the court ruled that the complaint could not be considered. As a result, Nana Patekar benefited from the delay, with the complaint not being taken into account.
What is "Condoning Delay"?
In legal terms, "condoning delay" refers to asking the court for permission to accept something (like a complaint or a report) that was submitted after the legally allowed time period. If someone files a complaint or submits evidence late, they must apply to the court to explain why there was a delay and request that the court accepts the late submission.
Read More