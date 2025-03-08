ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mumbai Court Dismisses MeToo Case Against Nana Patekar: What is 'Condoning Delay' and How Did It Lead to This Conclusion?

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has rejected the MeToo charges leveled by actress Tanushree Dutta against veteran actor Nana Patekar. Dutta had registered a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in 2018, alleging that he had behaved inappropriately during the shoot of a film in 2008. Back then. the case snowballed MeToo movement in India. But the legal process has taken a different turn as there are issues regarding the timing of the complaint.

The complaint in question was filed a decade after the alleged incident, with Tanushree Dutta submitting it in 2018. According to the law, complaints for such incidents must be filed within three years of the event. Since the alleged incident occurred on March 23, 2008, the complaint filed in 2018 was seven years beyond the prescribed time limit, leading the court to rule that it could not be considered.

Court’s Decision on the Incident and Report

Judicial Magistrate First Class (Andheri) NV Bansal stated that since the incident occurred outside the allowable timeframe, it could not be addressed, and the veracity of the allegations could not be determined. Additionally, the Inquiry Officer’s B Summary Report, which followed an investigation into the case, was also rejected. The report was submitted late, thus it was not considered admissible evidence.

Delay in Filing and Lack of Explanation