Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event

One Piece voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) will make their first-ever India visit at Mumbai Comic Con 2025.

Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event
Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event (Crunchyroll)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

Updated : Mar 19, 2025, 4:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian anime fans are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Crunchyroll, the ultimate destination for anime, has announced that Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hiratathe - the Japanese voice actors behind Usopp and Sanji from One Piece, will be making their first-ever visit to India. The duo will appear at Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on April 12, offering fans an unforgettable opportunity to meet the voices behind two of the most beloved Straw Hat Pirates.

Crunchyroll wants to make India a big hub for anime fans, and this event highlights how much the country loves One Piece. Indian fans have been passionate about Luffy's journey for years, and now they can enjoy it on an even bigger scale. Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting, this is a unique chance to be part of anime history.

Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event
One Piece voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi (Crunchyroll)

Sharing his excitement, Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) said, "I'm visiting Mumbai for the first time! It's always so exciting to be able to meet One Piece fans from across the globe. Let's all have a fun time together!"

Meanwhile, Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) added, "Hiroaki Hirata (Voice of Sanji) shared, "I'm very excited about my first visit to India. I'll learn lots of Indian recipes so I can prepare them for Nami and the others! Ladies of Mumbai, wait for me, okay?"

Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event
One Piece voice actor Hiroaki Hiratathe (Crunchyroll)

Their visit is part of Crunchyroll's mission to establish India as a thriving anime hotspot. The One Piece fandom in India has seen a massive surge, and this historic event is set to take that excitement to new heights.

Mumbai Comic Con 2025: Dates and Venue

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 is scheduled to be held over a duration of two days, April 12-13, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata will make a special appearance on April 12, with further details to be announced shortly.

This will be an event that One Piece fans and anime fans all over India won't want to miss. Get ready to embark on an awesome quest with Usopp and Sanji's legendary voices at Mumbai Comic Con 2025!

