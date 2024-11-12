Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan Is Back: A Look Back At Iconic Indian Superheroes Like Mr India And Minnal Murali

Hyderabad: Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan, a sensation of 90s Indian television, has made a much-anticipated comeback. After a 19-year hiatus, Mukesh Khanna is reviving the iconic role, but this time, Shaktimaan's message has found a new home on YouTube. On Monday, Khanna released his first video, where he speaks to children about the revolutionary heroes of India. The video aims to instil national pride and awareness in young viewers, setting Shaktimaan apart as a superhero who champions knowledge and values.

This digital rebirth of Shaktimaan invites audiences to revisit India's unique superhero journey. In a landscape dominated by Western superhero franchises, Indian cinema and television have crafted their own powerful figures. Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable Indian superheroes from TV and film, characters who delighted audiences with action-packed stories and unique abilities.

1. Mr. India (1987)

Released in 1987, Mr. India introduced one of Bollywood's first cinematic superheroes. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in an unforgettable science-fiction adventure. The film is about a magical watch that grants its wearer the power of invisibility. Anil Kapoor's Arun Verma uses this gift to fight crime and corruption, delivering a powerful message about justice while adding a touch of whimsy and romance to Sridevi's character.

2. Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya brought an entertaining mix of science fiction and heartwarming drama to Indian screens in 2003. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, follows Rohit Mehra, a young man who befriends an alien, Jaadu. Jaadu's powers give Rohit incredible abilities, and the two form an endearing bond that strikes a chord with audiences. Koi... Mil Gaya was a commercial success and laid the groundwork for India's first superhero franchise.

3. Krrish (2006)

Building on the success of Koi... Mil Gaya, Rakesh Roshan introduced Krrish in 2006, a sequel where Hrithik Roshan's character, Krishna, inherits supernatural powers from Jaadu. As Krrish, he becomes a true superhero, using his abilities to protect society. Krrish captured hearts nationwide, and the character's iconic mask became a cultural symbol. The franchise continued with Krrish 3, cementing the character's place as one of India's most beloved superheroes.

4. Ra.One (2011)

In 2011, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan explored the superhero genre with Ra.One, where he played both a scientist and a superhero-like robot. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One featured cutting-edge visual effects and a stellar cast, including Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. With action-packed sequences and a sci-fi plot, Ra.One delivered a high-energy cinematic experience and brought Indian superhero films into the spotlight.

5. A Flying Jatt (2016)

Tiger Shroff joined the superhero roster with A Flying Jatt, released in 2016. In this film, directed by Remo D'Souza, Shroff plays a reluctant superhero who discovers his powers during a battle with the villain Raka, played by Nathan Jones. A Flying Jatt combines humour, martial arts, and environmental themes, making it a family-friendly superhero story.

6. Minnal Murali (2021)

South Indian cinema has also contributed to the superhero genre, with Minnal Murali becoming a notable film. This Malayalam movie, directed by Basil Joseph, follows Jaison, played by Tovino Thomas, who gains superpowers after a lightning strike. Minnal Murali was well-received for its fresh take on the superhero narrative and marked a turning point for regional cinema in India's superhero landscape.

7. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Released in 2022, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, brought together a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. The story follows Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who possesses supernatural powers tied to the mythological weapon Brahmastra. As he battles to protect it, Brahmāstra offers a blend of fantasy, romance, and adventure, making it a blockbuster success.

8. Hanu-Man (2024)

In 2024, Hanu-Man captivated audiences with its imaginative take on superheroism. Teja Sajja plays Hanumanthu, a petty thief who gains the powers of Lord Hanuman and becomes a hero in his village. Directed by Prasanth Varma, Hanu-Man found popularity not only with the general public but also received support from political leaders, highlighting its cultural resonance.

Superheroes of the TV World

Television also created memorable superheroes, including Junior G, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Hatim, Baalveer, Aladdin, and Vikraal Aur Gabraal. These shows entertained millions with their imaginative characters, special effects, and action-packed plots.