Mukesh Ambani Visits New Parents Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh After They Welcomed Baby Girl - Watch

Mukesh Ambani Visits New Parents Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh After They Welcomed Baby Girl

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani paid a special visit to congratulate the couple.

Mukesh Ambani, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (ANI photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are overjoyed as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, September 8. The couple is on cloud nine, especially since Ranveer has always expressed his wish for a daughter who looks like Deepika. Deepika gave birth to their baby girl at HN Reliance Hospital in south Mumbai, which is owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani Visits New Parents Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh (Video source: ANI)

In a heartwarming gesture, Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to the couple at the hospital. His car was seen arriving with tight security, showing his support and best wishes for the new parents.

Before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday evening. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Recently, the couple treated fans with their stunning maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart, and infinity emojis. In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year. The lovebirds tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. (With ANI inputs)

