Mukesh Ambani Invites Rahul And Sonia Gandhi To Anant-Radhika Merchant's Wedding in Mumbai

Hyderabad: As the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant approaches, rumours are circulating about a high-profile guest list. The latest reports suggest that Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has extended a personal invitation to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to join the festivities.

Recent footage from a news agency reveals Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest individual, arriving at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, where he reportedly met with the Gandhi duo. It is believed that during this meeting, Ambani presented the wedding invitation card to the esteemed guests.

The much-anticipated wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is scheduled to take place on July 12, with lavish celebrations already underway at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. This grand affair is expected to draw a plethora of celebrities from various fields, including Bollywood, sports, politics, and business.

Rumours are rife that international artists like Adele and Drake may perform at the event, although this has not been officially confirmed. The pre-wedding festivities, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, set the tone for the extravagant celebration, featuring high-profile attendees such as Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill Gates. The event was further electrified by a dazzling performance by RnB superstar Rihanna, accompanied by numerous Bollywood celebrities.