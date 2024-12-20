Mufasa the Lion King X Review: Mahesh Babu's Voiceover Steals the Show in 'Visual Masterpiece'

Hyderabad: Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, a highly anticipated prequel to the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, hit theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film delves into the untold story of Mufasa, the beloved lion king, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to the regal lion who would one day lead the Pride Lands.

With stunning animation, powerful vocal performances, and a fresh perspective on a well-loved classic, the film has quickly sparked reactions across the globe. Fans and critics alike have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their thoughts on the movie.

One prominent review describes the film as 'a visual masterpiece' that surpasses its predecessor, praising the emotional depth, the stunning animation, and Barry Jenkins' breathtaking cinematography. The film, while clocking in at two hours, is described as a 'cinematic triumph,' with one reviewer particularly highlighting the voice performance of Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, calling it 'pitch-perfect.'

The film's Telugu version has garnered widespread excitement, especially due to the involvement of superstar Mahesh Babu, who voices Mufasa in the dubbed version. Fans have hailed his performance, with one X user declaring, 'Mufasa >>>>>>> Sequel,' and others celebrating the voice cast's impact, including Brahmanandam's comedic turn as Pumbaa and Ali's mischievous Timon.

Meanwhile, the film's music, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been met with mixed reactions. Some critics have found the pacing and songs to be a bit overwhelming, while others have found the tracks to be 'infectious.' However, many agree that the film's sheer visual spectacle, especially when viewed on the biggest screen possible, makes it a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

In the Hindi version, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa, adding another layer of excitement for Indian audiences. The film's reception in India has been especially enthusiastic, where dubbed voices are celebrated, and fans have shared videos of their reactions online.