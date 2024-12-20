Mufasa the Lion King X Review: Mahesh Babu's Voiceover Steals the Show in 'Visual Masterpiece'

Hyderabad: Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, a highly anticipated prequel to the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, hit theaters worldwide on December 20, 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film delves into the untold story of Mufasa, the beloved lion king, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to the regal lion who would one day lead the Pride Lands.
With stunning animation, powerful vocal performances, and a fresh perspective on a well-loved classic, the film has quickly sparked reactions across the globe. Fans and critics alike have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their thoughts on the movie.
One prominent review describes the film as 'a visual masterpiece' that surpasses its predecessor, praising the emotional depth, the stunning animation, and Barry Jenkins' breathtaking cinematography. The film, while clocking in at two hours, is described as a 'cinematic triumph,' with one reviewer particularly highlighting the voice performance of Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, calling it 'pitch-perfect.'
#MufasaTheLionKing is a prequel that was not needed but goes beyond expectations, surpassing its live-action predecessor. A cinematic triumph and visual masterpiece, the film tells a powerful story that delves into destiny, love, duty, and honor, following Mufasa’s quest for… pic.twitter.com/1BiQdnpAXB— Reel Critques 🎥🎞️ (@TheReelCritique) December 19, 2024
#OneWordReview...#Mufasa [#telugu]: DELIGHTFUL.— filmy-talkzzZ (@jakkula_lokesh) December 20, 2024
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
A visual spectacle... Desi-at-heart content... Impactful voiceovers @urstrulyMahesh specifically. Pacing and songs dilute the impact... Watch it on the biggest screen possible. #MufasaReview
The film's Telugu version has garnered widespread excitement, especially due to the involvement of superstar Mahesh Babu, who voices Mufasa in the dubbed version. Fans have hailed his performance, with one X user declaring, 'Mufasa >>>>>>> Sequel,' and others celebrating the voice cast's impact, including Brahmanandam's comedic turn as Pumbaa and Ali's mischievous Timon.
The movie was good. It was worth waking up early & going to see it.— Eshwar (@Rudraveena_) December 20, 2024
Being a 2K 3D DCP it wasn’t as sharp i expected it to be, & the sound isn’t satisfying to the ears either. But the 3D is nice so is the FLAT content!!
Oka level ekuva pettandi sound @ursmohan_kumar #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1WO6Wqs9c4
Oh boy. Many #Mufasa feelings. The movie punched me in the heart the second it began, so I immediately knew I was in for it.— Shannta Claws 🎄🎁 (@wooflecone) December 20, 2024
I have some gripes, but they could be fixed with a fan edit. For the most part, it felt like seeing a childhood dream come true.
Won't say more 🤫
Meanwhile, the film's music, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been met with mixed reactions. Some critics have found the pacing and songs to be a bit overwhelming, while others have found the tracks to be 'infectious.' However, many agree that the film's sheer visual spectacle, especially when viewed on the biggest screen possible, makes it a must-watch for fans of the franchise.
#Mufasa #MufasaTheLionKing— Scott Babu 🌶️🌶️ (@reigningmb1) December 20, 2024
Prequel >>>>>>>>> Sequel
Adiripoyindhiiiii 👌👌👌👏👏 @DisneyStudiosIN Telugu Dubbing is crazy good🔥
Mahesh Babu as Mufasa 🦁🔥🥵🥵
Jaiiii Babuuuu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/py23GoQpew
This can Happen only in India 🥵🔥 where Dubbed voice is Celebrated.#MaheshBabu #MUFASATheLionKing— 🐰 (@rksbunny) December 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/dsHCKrJP0o
In the Hindi version, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa, adding another layer of excitement for Indian audiences. The film's reception in India has been especially enthusiastic, where dubbed voices are celebrated, and fans have shared videos of their reactions online.
