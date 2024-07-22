ETV Bharat / entertainment

Much-awaited Update on War 2 Is out, Action-packed Second Schedule Awaits Jr NTR in Mumbai

Jr NTR gears up for War 2 with a Mumbai schedule starting soon. The team helmed by Ayan Mukerji is likely to can Jr NTR's grand entry and intense action sequences in the upcoming schedule. War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan is a part of YRF's spy-universe. According to latest buzz, Jr NTR will be seen playing a larger-than-life role in the film.

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who dazzled audiences in the global blockbuster RRR, is gearing up for the next phase of his action-packed schedule for War 2, alongside Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji as part of the expansive YRF spy-universe, War 2 promises to be a spectacle to behold. The film will mark Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood.

Scheduled to kick off the second leg of filming on August 18 in Mumbai, Jr NTR will first wrap up his commitments for Devara. "Junior NTR is poised to make a grand entrance with a high-octane action sequence in War 2. Ayan Mukerji has conceptualised a never-seen-before avatar for him, and this schedule will capture those defining moments," source close to the development told a newswire.

Acknowledging Junior NTR's widespread popularity across India, the source added, "Ayan is crafting Junior NTR's role to be larger-than-life in War 2, ensuring fans are in for a treat. With a physically demanding schedule starting next month in Mumbai, details are tightly under wraps as per strict instructions."

War 2 is a sequel of its predecessor War, a 2019 blockbuster featuring Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent turned rogue. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and had Siddharth Anand at the helm.

Apart from War 2 and Devara, Junior NTR's upcoming slate includes a collaboration with Prashanth Neel of Salaar and KGF fame, tentatively titled NTR31. Despite delays in its commencement, anticipation remains high. The makers are said to have tapped Bobby Deol who will possibly lock horns with Jr NTR in this venture.

