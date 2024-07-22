ETV Bharat / entertainment

Much-awaited Update on War 2 Is out, Action-packed Second Schedule Awaits Jr NTR in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who dazzled audiences in the global blockbuster RRR, is gearing up for the next phase of his action-packed schedule for War 2, alongside Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji as part of the expansive YRF spy-universe, War 2 promises to be a spectacle to behold. The film will mark Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood.

Scheduled to kick off the second leg of filming on August 18 in Mumbai, Jr NTR will first wrap up his commitments for Devara. "Junior NTR is poised to make a grand entrance with a high-octane action sequence in War 2. Ayan Mukerji has conceptualised a never-seen-before avatar for him, and this schedule will capture those defining moments," source close to the development told a newswire.

Acknowledging Junior NTR's widespread popularity across India, the source added, "Ayan is crafting Junior NTR's role to be larger-than-life in War 2, ensuring fans are in for a treat. With a physically demanding schedule starting next month in Mumbai, details are tightly under wraps as per strict instructions."