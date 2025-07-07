MS Dhoni At 44: How Captain Cool Built A Place In Entertainment With His Production Company

Hyderabad: Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously known as "Captain Cool", has carved an extraordinary legacy on the field with his leadership and historic victories, leading India to three major ICC trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, beyond cricket, Dhoni has been quietly scripting a second innings in the entertainment world.

On his 44th birthday, it's worth spotlighting how Dhoni has gradually made a name for himself in cinema and digital storytelling through his production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a company that's already delivered a few films and is now gearing up for some ambitious new projects. Now, on his special day, let's take a quick look at Dhoni’s entertainment journey.

Debut with LGM (Let's Get Married)

Dhoni Entertainment's first full-length feature film was LGM (Let's Get Married), a Tamil romantic comedy that marked the production house's cinematic debut in 2023. The film, directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, featured Nadhiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay. While the film received mixed reviews, LGM was notable for being Dhoni's formal entry into mainstream cinema. It was released in both Tamil and Telugu.

Roar of the Lion

Before LGM, the company had already made waves with the 2019 release of Roar of the Lion, a sports documentary that offered an unfiltered look into the dark phase of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni's IPL franchise. The documentary tackled the match-fixing controversy that led to CSK's two-year suspension and the team's eventual comeback.

Streaming on several OTT platforms, Roar of the Lion was more than just a nostalgic tribute; it was an emotional narrative about resilience, trust, and the undying bond between Dhoni and CSK. It was also one of the early indicators that Dhoni was not afraid to use entertainment as a medium to tell deeply personal and dramatic stories.

The Hidden Hindu

Looking ahead, Dhoni Entertainment is working on a web series titled The Hidden Hindu, based on Akshat Gupta's bestselling novel of the same name. Touted as a mythological sci-fi thriller, the series is set in the 21st century and revolves around a mysterious Aghori with secret powers. With a gripping narrative full of spiritual lore, modern conspiracy, and suspense, the project marks a significant departure from typical Indian OTT content.

Though specific details about the cast and shooting schedule remain under wraps, the company confirmed that The Hidden Hindu will be released in multiple languages. Sakshi Dhoni, co-CEO of Dhoni Entertainment, mentioned in an interview that the story's "layers of mystery and mythology" make it perfect for the digital format.

Atharva: The Origin

In addition to film and web series content, Dhoni has also ventured into graphic storytelling. In 2022, he launched Atharva: The Origin, a sci-fi action graphic novel that featured an animated version of Dhoni himself as a futuristic warrior. Created in collaboration with Virzu Studios, the project received attention for its high-end motion poster and superhero-like Dhoni avatar. There are unconfirmed reports that Atharva might eventually be adapted into a full-scale series or movie.

About Dhoni Entertainment

Dhoni Entertainment is headquartered in Chennai and is a closely run family enterprise. While Dhoni serves as the face of the brand, the operations are largely managed by Sakshi Dhoni (his wife) and Sheila Singh (his mother-in-law), who are co-CEOs of the company. With a reported valuation of Rs 800 crore, the production house aims to produce original content across languages, formats, and platforms.

Apart from full-length productions, Dhoni has also starred in and backed multiple television commercials and branded content pieces under the Dhoni Entertainment banner. These include both regional and national campaigns, helping build a brand identity that's strongly rooted in Dhoni's credibility and fan base.