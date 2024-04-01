Mrunal Thakur on Lucky Charm Tag: 'That Word Is Very Temporary, and I Don't like It'

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur recently spoke about their new film, Family Star, during a press meet here. Directed by Parasuram Petla, this family drama is set to hit theaters on April 5. During the discussion, they addressed criticisms and shared their perspectives on luck and criticism.

One song from the movie, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, composed by Gopi Sundar, faced backlash for its extravagant visuals in a storyline about middle-class life. Vijay responded sharply to the criticism, questioning whether people were genuinely confused or simply looking for reasons to troll. He reminded everyone that lavish dream sequences are common in Indian cinema and urged viewers to reserve judgment until they've seen the film.

Producer Dil Raju dismissed online trolling about Vijay's character wearing Birkenstock sandals, suggesting they could've been knockoffs. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, who gained attention after her debut in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam in 2022, rejected the label of being 'lucky.' She emphasized that acting is her passion and expressed her desire to portray roles that resonate with her.

Mrunal clarified that she chooses roles based on their significance to the story. She stated, "That word is very temporary, and I don’t like it. Acting in films isn’t just my job, it’s my passion. I only want to say yes to roles that let me live them. When I was a child, I wanted to be a princess. When I got the role (in Sita Ramam), I felt like I had prepared for it all my life."

The actor further said she aspires to be part of the films where her character plays a crucial role in the narrative, citing her characters in Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and now Family Star as examples. "I want to be known by my characters rather than as Mrunal," she quipped.