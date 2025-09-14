ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Marks 7 Years In Bollywood, Says Love Sonia Gave Her 'Courage And Voice'

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur, who has impressed the audience with her work, has marked seven years in the Hindi film industry. To celebrate this milestone, the actor wrote an emotional note on her Instagram account, looking back at her first film Love Sonia and how it transformed her life forever.

Mrunal, who first made her mark in television before making the leap to films, started her Bollywood career with Tabrez Noorani's gritty drama Love Sonia in 2018. Starring alongside Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and others, the film delved into the sombre realities of human trafficking. The experience left its mark on Thakur as a person and an actor.

She wrote, "7 years ago, life surprised me with the most unexpected gift, Love Sonia. I was just a small-town girl with big dreams in her heart, and somehow, out of thousands, Sonia chose me. That film wasn’t just my debut… it was my first step into a world where cinema could change lives."

The actor also remembered her nervousness on set while being surrounded by seasoned performers: "I still remember the nervous excitement of being on set, surrounded by legends Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riya Sisodiya, Saie Tamhankar, Mark Duplass… each one teaching me something new every single day. I felt like the tiniest fish in a vast ocean, but their kindness made me feel like I belonged."