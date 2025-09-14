Mrunal Thakur Marks 7 Years In Bollywood, Says Love Sonia Gave Her 'Courage And Voice'
Mrunal Thakur marked seven years in Bollywood, crediting her debut film Love Sonia for shaping her career, recalling the film's life-changing impact.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur, who has impressed the audience with her work, has marked seven years in the Hindi film industry. To celebrate this milestone, the actor wrote an emotional note on her Instagram account, looking back at her first film Love Sonia and how it transformed her life forever.
Mrunal, who first made her mark in television before making the leap to films, started her Bollywood career with Tabrez Noorani's gritty drama Love Sonia in 2018. Starring alongside Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and others, the film delved into the sombre realities of human trafficking. The experience left its mark on Thakur as a person and an actor.
She wrote, "7 years ago, life surprised me with the most unexpected gift, Love Sonia. I was just a small-town girl with big dreams in her heart, and somehow, out of thousands, Sonia chose me. That film wasn’t just my debut… it was my first step into a world where cinema could change lives."
The actor also remembered her nervousness on set while being surrounded by seasoned performers: "I still remember the nervous excitement of being on set, surrounded by legends Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riya Sisodiya, Saie Tamhankar, Mark Duplass… each one teaching me something new every single day. I felt like the tiniest fish in a vast ocean, but their kindness made me feel like I belonged."
Thanking the film's director, she shared, "And then there was Tabrez Noorani, our captain, our fearless guide. He once told me, 'No matter what happens commercially, we must be proud of the lives this film saves.' Those words are etched in my heart forever."
Mrunal also credited producer David Womark and activist Ruchira Gupta for their contribution and praised NGOs and individuals working tirelessly to fight trafficking. She noted that the film created an impact beyond the cinema. "The most beautiful part is that Love Sonia went beyond the screen. It sparked change, inspired NGOs, and saved lives. Even today, people still reach out after watching it, and my heart fills with gratitude."
Calling the film the foundation of her career, she added, "I owe everything to this film. Sonia gave me courage, gave me a voice, gave me a family in cinema. Thank you to everyone who made this journey possible. Here's to carrying Sonia in my soul, and to many more stories that heal, inspire, and make a difference."
Love Sonia is the tale of Sonia, a young girl who flees from home upon learning that her debt-ridden father sold her sister. Her attempt to rescue her sibling drags her into the world of sex trafficking, forcing her to navigate unthinkable hardships.
Though her Bollywood debut was seven years ago, Mrunal has been part of the entertainment industry for over a decade. She rose to fame on television with her role as Bulbul in the popular series Kumkum Bhagya, where she played the younger sister of Sriti Jha's Pragya.
