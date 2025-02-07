Mrs., Shaitaan, Wanted, And More: Top 5 Bollywood Remakes Of Hit Regional Films

Hyderabad: The Bollywood film industry has long been inspired by movies across various Indian languages. Over the years, filmmakers have explored the concept of remaking successful regional films, often bringing new life to compelling stories. These remakes serve not only to reach a wider audience but also as proof of how impactful storytelling transcends linguistic and cultural barriers. Below is a curated list of five Bollywood films that have stayed faithful to their regional counterparts, earning both critical acclaim and box office success.

1. Mrs. (2024)

Streaming on: ZEE5

Mrs., directed by Aarti Kadav, is a 2024 Hindi-language film that stars Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. The film depicts a lady who is a trained dancer and dance teacher who, after marriage, must negotiate the challenges of marriage while attempting to follow her own path, discover her voice, and express herself freely, despite society's expectations of her marital life.

The movie, which earned Sanya Malhotra the Best Actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, is an official remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), directed by Jeo Baby.

2. Ghajini (2008)

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Starring Aamir Khan and Asin Thottumkal, Ghajini proved to be a game-changer in Bollywood by becoming the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by AR Murugadoss, who also helmed the original Tamil version, Ghajini traces the journey of a man suffering from short-term memory loss in search of revenge for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend.

The Hindi version retained the exciting storyline and thriller feel of the original film and brought widespread accolades for Aamir Khan's intense performance and the film's engaging screenplay.

3. Kabir Singh (2019)

Streaming on: Netflix

A faithful remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original, the film explores the tumultuous life of a brilliant but impulsive doctor who spirals into alcoholism and self-destruction after a failed love affair.

While Kabir Singh sparked debates about its portrayal of toxic masculinity, it struck a chord with audiences, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Shahid Kapoor's powerful performance remains one of the film's highlights.

4. Wanted (2009)

Streaming on: ZEE5

Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Boney Kapoor, Wanted marked a turning point in Salman Khan's career. The film, a remake of the Telugu hit Pokiri, stars Khan alongside Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj, and Vinod Khanna.

High-octane action sequences coupled with memorable dialogues make Wanted a real-life tale of an undercover cop infiltrating organised crime. It received highly positive reviews and was a box-office hit.

5. Shaitaan (2024)

Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the 2024 Hindi-language supernatural horror movie Shaitaan is produced by Jio Studios, Panorama Studios, and Devgn Films. Starring in it are Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyothika, R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn.

Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, which also starred Bodiwala. It centres on a family that encounters difficulties after their daughter is possessed by a stranger using black magic, and they attempt to stop the possession and discover why the stranger did it. The movie is Jyothika's first Bollywood appearance since Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Released on March 8, 2024, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, Shaitaan received favourable reviews, with special praise given to Devgn, Madhavan, and Bodiwala's performances. With a total global box collection of over Rs 211 crore and an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, the movie is the second-highest-grossing Indian horror film ever and the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.