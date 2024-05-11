Mr & Mrs Mahi: Date and Time of Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Trailer Revealed! Know Here

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, gear up to unveil the trailer of the movie on Sunday, May 12. The excitement is palpable, and to add to the frenzy, the makers released a new poster on social media on Saturday, announcing the release date of the trailer.

Sharing the new poster on Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the release date of the film's trailer. The poster features the lead pair, Janhvi and Rajkummar, dressed in their cricket team attire, exuding warmth and chemistry as they gaze lovingly at each other. The tagline "A Googly Of A Love Story" written on the poster hints at the unique narrative of the film.

The trailer will be out exclusively on Star Sports at 2:40 pm, followed by a YouTube release at 3:40 pm. Announcing the news, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Ek sapna, do dil! A fresh innings of love & dreams is set to deliver an imperfectly perfect partnership with the #MrAndMrsMahi TRAILER - OUT TOMORROW!!!! In cinemas 31st May."

Rajkummar Rao will essay the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Mr & Mrs Mahi, while Janhvi Kapoor will play the character of Mahima. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl in 2020, this film marks Janhvi's fourth theatrical release, after Dhadak, Roohi, and Mili. The actor has a busy year ahead, with two more films lined up for release, including the political thriller Ulajh and the Pan-India project Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Rajkummar Rao, too, has an exciting slate of upcoming releases including Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, both scheduled for release in 2024. With the trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar and experience the 'imperfectly perfect partnership' that the film promises to deliver.