'Movie Is Coming Out Very Well': Vijay Sethupathi Hypes Up His Film with Puri Jagannadh, Calls Him A 'Legend'

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Sethupathi, fondly known as "Makkal Selvan", shared his admiration for director Puri Jagannadh at the recent Sir Madam press meet. Speaking about their collaboration on their upcoming pan-Indian film, the actor called Puri Jagannadh a "legend" and revealed that working with him has been an absolute joy every single day.

"Puri sir is a legend. Working with him is a great experience. He's very sweet, and I enjoy working with him every day. The way he writes dialogues and executes everything, his timing is just awesome. The movie is coming out very well," said Vijay Sethupathi, beaming with appreciation.

This next project is a strong new collaboration for Indian cinema where Sethupathi's deeply emotive performance style meets the mark of Puri Jagannadh's high-energy narratives. Puri, man behind hit films like Pokiri, Businessman, and iSmart Shankar, is now fusing his recognised mass market appeal with the grit and realism of Vijay Sethupathi with the untitled pan-India release.

A Bold Multilingual Venture

The untitled film officially went on floors in Hyderabad in early July with a traditional mahurat puja. Backed by the Puri Connects banner, the film is being co-produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Shot simultaneously in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, the film is being positioned as a true pan-Indian entertainer.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is fresh off his Tamil release Ace, headlines the project in a dashing new avatar. He is joined by veteran actress Tabu in a pivotal role and Sandalwood star Vijay Kumar. According to media reports, the film is shaping up to be a gritty, emotionally charged action-drama with psychological undertones.