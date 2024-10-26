Movie Buffs, Catch Some Of Indian Panorama Films On OTT Ahead Of IFFI 2024

Hyderabad: Indian Panorama, the flagship of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has unveiled its lineup for the 55th edition, scheduled to run from November 20 to 28, 2024, in Panaji, Goa. The announcement, released by the Press Information Bureau, revealed a carefully curated selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, celebrating the diversity and artistic brilliance of modern Indian cinema. This year, some of the films are already available on OTT platforms, offering a preview for cinema enthusiasts before the festival.
- Selection for Indian Panorama's 55th Edition
The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 to promote Indian films globally while showcasing India's cultural richness through cinema. This year's selection emerged from a highly competitive pool: 384 feature films and 262 non-feature films from across India. A feature film jury led by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, renowned film director, actor, and screenwriter, selected the feature films alongside 12 other eminent jury members. For non-feature films, the jury was chaired by Shri Subbiah Nallamuthu, an acclaimed documentary and wildlife filmmaker, with six other jury members.
Presenting the exceptional films selected to be screened at the Mainstream Cinema Section - Indian Panorama. These films showcase the best of Indian cinema, representing a diverse range of stories, cultures, and cinematic excellence. pic.twitter.com/fDm8tIqfHl— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) October 24, 2024
- Feature Films: Mainstream And Regional Cinema
The feature film lineup includes 25 titles, spanning various regional languages and genres, from mainstream cinema to independent productions. The opening film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar by Randeep Hooda, highlights a historical narrative that pays homage to the freedom fighter. With a compelling storyline and strong performances, it sets the tone for a diverse cinematic experience.
- Select Feature Films on OTT
Several of these selected films are accessible on OTT platforms, making them available to a wider audience ahead of the festival. Titles like Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) by Karthik Subbaraj and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Malayalam) by Blessy are streaming on Netflix, while Gharat Ganpati (Marathi) by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar is available on Amazon Prime Video. Bramayugam (Malayalam) by Rahul Sadasivan, also available on Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream, offers a gripping narrative. Here are some of the highlighted films:
- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi) by Randeep Hooda on ZEE 5
- Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) by Karthik Subbaraj on Netflix
- Aadujeevitham (Malayalam) by Blessy on Netflix
- Srikanth (Hindi) by Tushar Hiranandani on Netflix
- 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu) by Nanda Kishore Emani on Aha
- Bhootpori (Bengali) by Soukarya Ghosal on Hotstar
- Level Cross (Malayalam) by Arfaz Ayub on Aha and Amazon Prime Video
- Mainstream Cinema Section: Stories with Mass Appeal
The Indian Panorama also presents a dedicated mainstream cinema section, featuring films with widespread appeal. Noteworthy selections include Kalki 2898 AD, a 3D extravaganza by Nag Ashwin, streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Other significant titles include:
- 12th Fail (Hindi) by Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Hotstar
- Manjummel Boys (Malayalam) by Chidambaram on Hotstar
These mainstream selections bring stories that balance mass appeal with thematic depth, allowing a broader audience to connect with Indian cinema.
- Non-Feature Films
In the non-feature film category, 20 films have been selected, representing an eclectic mix of voices and themes. Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi) by Harsh Sangani, the opening film in this category, delves into cultural exploration with a heartfelt narrative. Other notable titles include Bahi: Tracing My Ancestors by Rachita Gorowala on the Virtual Bharat YouTube Channel, offering a digital storytelling experience accessible to viewers globally.
Among the other standout non-feature films are:
- Amar Aaj Marega (Hindi) by Rajat Kariya
- Amma's Pride (Tamil) by Shiva Krish
- Chanchisoa (Garo) by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das
- Main Nida (Hindi) by Atul Pandey
- Saavat (Konkani) by Shivam Harmalkar and Santosh Shetkar
- About Indian Panorama
The Indian Panorama screenings not only celebrate Indian cinema but also promote cultural exchange on a global scale. These films will be showcased both in India and at international film festivals, fostering an appreciation of Indian cinema's unique storytelling styles and cultural nuances.
The 55th edition of the IFFI promises to captivate audiences with its curated lineup, featuring films that reflect India's societal diversity, rich traditions, and cinematic excellence. As the festival dates draw closer, viewers have an opportunity to immerse themselves in selected films through OTT platforms, offering a preview of what's to come at IFFI 2024.
