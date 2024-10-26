ETV Bharat / entertainment

Movie Buffs, Catch Some Of Indian Panorama Films On OTT Ahead Of IFFI 2024

Hyderabad: Indian Panorama, the flagship of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has unveiled its lineup for the 55th edition, scheduled to run from November 20 to 28, 2024, in Panaji, Goa. The announcement, released by the Press Information Bureau, revealed a carefully curated selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, celebrating the diversity and artistic brilliance of modern Indian cinema. This year, some of the films are already available on OTT platforms, offering a preview for cinema enthusiasts before the festival.

Selection for Indian Panorama's 55th Edition

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 to promote Indian films globally while showcasing India's cultural richness through cinema. This year's selection emerged from a highly competitive pool: 384 feature films and 262 non-feature films from across India. A feature film jury led by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, renowned film director, actor, and screenwriter, selected the feature films alongside 12 other eminent jury members. For non-feature films, the jury was chaired by Shri Subbiah Nallamuthu, an acclaimed documentary and wildlife filmmaker, with six other jury members.

Feature Films: Mainstream And Regional Cinema

The feature film lineup includes 25 titles, spanning various regional languages and genres, from mainstream cinema to independent productions. The opening film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar by Randeep Hooda, highlights a historical narrative that pays homage to the freedom fighter. With a compelling storyline and strong performances, it sets the tone for a diverse cinematic experience.

Select Feature Films on OTT

Several of these selected films are accessible on OTT platforms, making them available to a wider audience ahead of the festival. Titles like Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) by Karthik Subbaraj and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Malayalam) by Blessy are streaming on Netflix, while Gharat Ganpati (Marathi) by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar is available on Amazon Prime Video. Bramayugam (Malayalam) by Rahul Sadasivan, also available on Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream, offers a gripping narrative. Here are some of the highlighted films:

- Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi) by Randeep Hooda on ZEE 5

- Jigarthanda Double X (Tamil) by Karthik Subbaraj on Netflix

- Aadujeevitham (Malayalam) by Blessy on Netflix

- Srikanth (Hindi) by Tushar Hiranandani on Netflix