Mother's Day 2025: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Others Share Emotional Tributes On Social Media

Hyderabad: This Mother's Day, Celebrities took to social media to honour the women who have shaped their lives, sharing heartfelt messages, cherished memories, and glimpses into their personal lives.

Actor Salman Khan expressed his gratitude by thanking his father, Salim Khan, "for the best mothers in the world." Sharing a picture with both his mothers, Salma and Helen, Salman wrote: "Thank u dad for the best mothers in the world. To the most beautiful women in my world. Happy Mother's Day."

Superstar Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt post featuring a candid photo with his mother, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there," adding the hashtag #MothersDay. In another story, he honoured his wife Sneha Reddy, the mother of their two children, by sharing a warm photo of Sneha with both her mother and mother-in-law.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked this Mother's Day as "a little more special" as he prepares to welcome his firstborn with wife Kiara Advani. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Sidharth wrote: "Love You Mom...It all begins with you, but this Mother's Day feels a little more special. Because now it's not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day!"

He accompanied the post with a black-and-white photo with his mother, followed by a screenshot of a video call with Kiara and his mom. Kiara also shared her gratitude, posting a collage of photos featuring her special moments with her mother, captioning it, "Happy Mother's Day to my whole universe."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who recently lost his mother Nirmal Kapoor, shared a heartfelt tribute to her memory. Posting a collage of cherished family moments, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day." Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2 at the age of 90, at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Sunny Deol shared a montage of nostalgic pictures with his mother, Prakash Kaur, describing her as the woman who gave him everything without ever asking for anything in return. His post read: "Your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day, Mom."

Actor Madhuri Dixit, herself a mother of two sons, celebrated the day by posting a series of throwback pictures with her children and family. She wrote: "Mothers hold their children's hands for a while but their hearts forever."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote a cheerful post about his mother, Dulari. Sharing her photo, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all of you! Wishing #MothersDay to ALL! #DulariRocks."

Jackie Shroff, in his signature emotional style, posted a video collage that included rare childhood photos with his mother and images of his wife Ayesha Shroff with their children. He captioned the video as: "Maa #MothersDay," allowing the visuals to speak volumes.

Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Day (Photo: Instagram)

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor chose to celebrate the women of the next generation. She shared a photo from her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding album, featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, and captioned it: "Happy Mother's Day my loves." Soha Ali Khan marked International Women's Day with a tribute to the women who inspire her. With a series of beautiful photographs, she celebrated the love, strength, and spirit of the special women in her life, including her mom Sharmila Tagore and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.