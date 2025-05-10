Mother's Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Mahesh Babu - Actors Who Show Us That Mom's Love Lives On Forever

Hyderabad: As the world prepares to celebrate Mother's Day 2025 on May 11, we are reminded of the irreplaceable presence and eternal impact mothers have in our lives. A mother is more than a caregiver; she is our first teacher, philosopher, friend, and guide. She holds our tiny fingers and leads us toward the light, nurturing both our conscious and subconscious understanding of the world. A mother is often like a soft breeze or a gentle rain - constant, calming, and comforting. The sentiment that "there is no one like a mother" holds true, as she is the one who completes a home with love, care, and warmth.

While many celebrate this day in the presence of their mothers, there are those for whom it becomes a time of remembrance - a moment to cherish memories and reflect on the love that never fades. Several celebrities have opened up about the void left by their mothers, reminding us that the bond between a child and a mother transcends life itself. From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu, these stars have shown us that a mother's love lives on forever in the hearts of her children.

Shah Rukh Khan

In one of his most raw interviews before rising to stardom, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about the devastating loss of his mother. He revealed how her constant encouragement made him believe in himself.

The actor shared an emotional memory from his time in Goa, when he was informed that his mother was unwell. Recalling the despair he felt, he said, "You can't die, because I'll be very unhappy. You haven't seen my new show yet, and there's so much we haven't done together." He rushed to Delhi, desperately searching for injections to save her. Despite his best efforts, his mother passed away, leaving him feeling helpless and deeply shaken.

"There was no drama in her dying. She had her eyes open, she just kept looking at me, and then suddenly she just closed her eyes and died," he recounted. "I didn't cry then. The crying came later when I was burying her. And at that time, it somehow made me feel that I wasn't so great after all. No one is great." Even today, Shah Rukh Khan carries her memory with him, crediting her for the strength and compassion he continues to exhibit.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie, when he was in his early 20s. Despite having access to luxuries, Arjun has always highlighted the emotional void left by her absence.

"My past is very heavy. There is a lot of baggage in my past, there is a lot of trauma," he said in an interview with a newswire. Speaking candidly, Arjun said, "Contextualise my life a bit. You have your parents, and you still do. You can go home, maa ki god mein sar rakh ke so sakte ho… I can never do that."

Mother's Day 2025 (Photo: ANI)

He added, "Of course, I have a few things that God has given me or my father and mother have given, but I don't have what you have. Should I envy you? Should I have negativity towards you for having a mother?” His words resonate with many who have experienced similar loss - a reminder that no material comfort can substitute a mother's embrace.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor continues to carry the legacy of her mother Sridevi with quiet dignity and love. Ahead of Mother's Day, she reshared a fan-made Instagram video tribute to her mother, set to the song Andalalo from the Telugu classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which starred Sridevi.

Mother's Day 2025 (Photo: ANI)

The post was accompanied by a simple red heart emoji, yet spoke volumes of the depth of her love. Sridevi passed away in 2018, but Janhvi's continued remembrance and admiration of her mother's life and career show the strength of their bond.

Mahesh Babu

South superstar Mahesh Babu shared his own heartwarming ritual tied to his late mother, Indira Devi. Before every movie release, he would visit her home and have a cup of coffee.

Mahesh once said, "My mother and her blessings are very important to me. Whenever I feel tension, I drink coffee prepared by her." Reflecting on his childhood, he added that his mother never scolded him and always supported him. Even after her passing, Mahesh continues to find strength in her memory.

Mother's Day 2025 (Photo: ANI)

As we mark Mother's Day 2025, these stories remind us that a mother's love endures far beyond her physical presence. Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu exemplify how memories, values, and love keep their mothers alive in their hearts. This Mother's Day, may we cherish those with us and honour those we've lost, knowing that their love never truly leaves.