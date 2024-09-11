ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Most Insensitive To Point Cameras At Grieving Families': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Media Behaviour Post Malaika's Father's Death

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Varun Dhawan criticised the media for its insensitivity after Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, allegedly died by suicide. He urged the media to show empathy for grieving families.

'Most Insensitive To Point Cameras At Grieving Families': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Media Behaviour Post Malaika's Father's Death
Varun Dhawan Reacts To Media Behaviour Post Malaika's Father's Death (Photo: IANS, ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has strongly reacted to the insensitive behaviour of media personnel following the alleged suicide of Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta. The actor urged the media to be more empathetic towards grieving families.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Student Of The Year actor wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving. Please think about what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Okay with this #humanity."

'Most Insensitive To Point Cameras At Grieving Families': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Media Behaviour Post Malaika's Father's Death
Varun Dhawan's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram screengrab)

The actor's statement was for the media personnel who pointed the cameras to the grieving family of Malaika Arora shortly after her father's tragic death. Anil reportedly fell from his residence in the Ayesha Manor building at around 9 am on September 11. Malaika, who was on her way to Pune for an event, immediately returned to Mumbai upon hearing the news.

As per reports, Anil's body has been sent to Bhabha Hospital for postmortem, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with Mumbai Police handling the case. Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her rumoured former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were seen outside her apartment, offering support to the grieving family.

