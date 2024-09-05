'Most Hectic Yet Magical Few Days Of My Life': Pranitha Subhash Shares Joy Of Welcoming Her Baby Boy

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Now on Thursday, September 5, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped a post sharing that the past few days of her life have been 'the most hectic yet magical'.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Pranitha wrote, "Let the adventure begin! It’s been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it’s been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life .. " In the photo, Pranitha can be seen beaming with happiness while holding her newborn in her arms, with her husband lovingly placing one hand on Pranitha and the other on their son. The post quickly garnered attention from her followers, with congratulatory comments pouring in from fans and colleagues.

Pranitha Subhash's Instagram post (IG)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, already have a daughter, Arna, born in 2022. Pranitha had announced her second pregnancy earlier in July, though fans had speculated about the news after spotting her baby bump in Instagram posts celebrating her husband's birthday.

Pranitha took a brief hiatus from acting following her marriage but made a comeback this year, appearing in the Malayalam film Thankamani and the Kannada movie Ramana Avatara. She was last seen in the Hindi movie Bhuj: The Pride of India in 2021 before taking time off to focus on her family.