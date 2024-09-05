ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Most Hectic Yet Magical Few Days Of My Life': Pranitha Subhash Shares Joy Of Welcoming Her Baby Boy

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju have welcomed their second child recently. Now, the actor shared a photo with their newborn baby boy on Instagram, describing the past few days as 'hectic yet magical'.

'Most Hectic Yet Magical Few Days Of My Life': Pranitha Subhash Shares Joy Of Welcoming Her Baby Boy
Actor Pranitha Subhash (IANS photo)

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Now on Thursday, September 5, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped a post sharing that the past few days of her life have been 'the most hectic yet magical'.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Pranitha wrote, "Let the adventure begin! It’s been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it’s been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life .. " In the photo, Pranitha can be seen beaming with happiness while holding her newborn in her arms, with her husband lovingly placing one hand on Pranitha and the other on their son. The post quickly garnered attention from her followers, with congratulatory comments pouring in from fans and colleagues.

'Most Hectic Yet Magical Few Days Of My Life': Pranitha Subhash Shares Joy Of Welcoming Her Baby Boy
Pranitha Subhash's Instagram post (IG)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, already have a daughter, Arna, born in 2022. Pranitha had announced her second pregnancy earlier in July, though fans had speculated about the news after spotting her baby bump in Instagram posts celebrating her husband's birthday.

Pranitha took a brief hiatus from acting following her marriage but made a comeback this year, appearing in the Malayalam film Thankamani and the Kannada movie Ramana Avatara. She was last seen in the Hindi movie Bhuj: The Pride of India in 2021 before taking time off to focus on her family.

READ MORE

  1. Mom-to-be Pranitha Subhash shares first baby bump picture
  2. Pranitha Subhash confirms getting married
  3. Bhuj actor Pranitha Subhash's post on Afghanistan goes viral

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Now on Thursday, September 5, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped a post sharing that the past few days of her life have been 'the most hectic yet magical'.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Pranitha wrote, "Let the adventure begin! It’s been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it’s been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life .. " In the photo, Pranitha can be seen beaming with happiness while holding her newborn in her arms, with her husband lovingly placing one hand on Pranitha and the other on their son. The post quickly garnered attention from her followers, with congratulatory comments pouring in from fans and colleagues.

'Most Hectic Yet Magical Few Days Of My Life': Pranitha Subhash Shares Joy Of Welcoming Her Baby Boy
Pranitha Subhash's Instagram post (IG)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, already have a daughter, Arna, born in 2022. Pranitha had announced her second pregnancy earlier in July, though fans had speculated about the news after spotting her baby bump in Instagram posts celebrating her husband's birthday.

Pranitha took a brief hiatus from acting following her marriage but made a comeback this year, appearing in the Malayalam film Thankamani and the Kannada movie Ramana Avatara. She was last seen in the Hindi movie Bhuj: The Pride of India in 2021 before taking time off to focus on her family.

READ MORE

  1. Mom-to-be Pranitha Subhash shares first baby bump picture
  2. Pranitha Subhash confirms getting married
  3. Bhuj actor Pranitha Subhash's post on Afghanistan goes viral

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRANITHA SUBHASHPRANITHA SUBHASH CHILDRENPRANITHA SUBHASH HUSBAND NITIN RAJUPRANITHA SUBHASH SONPRANITHA SUBHASH BABY BOY POST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.