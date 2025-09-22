ETV Bharat / entertainment

Money Laundering Case: SC Declines To Interfere With HC Order Dismissing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with an order passed by the High Court, which dismissed a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to quash ECIR (equivalent to FIR) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The actor filed the plea in the apex court through advocate Sumeer Sodhi and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented her before the bench. The bench said, "We will not interfere at this stage…". During the hearing, the bench noted that the allegation is that it was given to you as gifts and nothing has been proved.

The bench noted that at the stage of framing of charges, the petitioner would have to accept what is the allegation, and added that the court appreciates that the law is such that anyone can be involved. The bench observed that suppose they were two very close friends and now if one friend gives something to the other friend, ultimately if it is found that the other person is involved in a predicate offence, it is very difficult.