Money Laundering Case: SC Declines To Interfere With HC Order Dismissing Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea
Supreme Court declines Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash ECIR in the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to interfere with an order passed by the High Court, which dismissed a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to quash ECIR (equivalent to FIR) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The actor filed the plea in the apex court through advocate Sumeer Sodhi and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented her before the bench. The bench said, "We will not interfere at this stage…". During the hearing, the bench noted that the allegation is that it was given to you as gifts and nothing has been proved.
The bench noted that at the stage of framing of charges, the petitioner would have to accept what is the allegation, and added that the court appreciates that the law is such that anyone can be involved. The bench observed that suppose they were two very close friends and now if one friend gives something to the other friend, ultimately if it is found that the other person is involved in a predicate offence, it is very difficult.
Rohatgi submitted that his client came in touch with this man, and she never asked him to give her any money. He added that she met him because she is a film star, and someone introduced her to him. The bench observed that the petition may be withdrawn and the petitioner can approach the court at the appropriate stage. Rohatgi requested that the observations made by the high court should not influence the trial. The apex court clarified that the observations were limited to the disposing of the quashing petition.
Fernandez has challenged the high court's July 3 order which dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case. Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the investigation. Delhi Police booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.
