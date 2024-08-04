Mollywood Faces Financial Strain as Wayanad Disaster Delays Malayalam Film Releases

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry is reeling from the aftershocks of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, with reports indicating a significant financial strain. The film industry, crucial for Kerala’s revenue, has been severely affected as movies like Footage and Adiyos Amigo face delays. This disruption has led to financial losses as well.

Wayanad Disaster Delays Malayalam Film Releases (Film Poster)

Trade analysts estimate that Malayalam cinema has suffered a loss of up to Rs 30 crore due to the indefinite postponement of several film releases. However, in an interaction with ETV Bharat, Suresh Shenoy, a member of the Theater Owners Association, said that this estimate might be overstated, with the actual loss potentially ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores. He added: "In the last six months the business of Malayalam cinema has reached around Rs. 1000 crores. But in the last two weeks, the collections in Kerala have been low."

Wayanad Disaster Delays Malayalam Film Releases (Film Poster)

The Wayanad disaster, which has severely affected the region, has coincided with new film releases. Consequently, many movies have been postponed, including Manju Warrier’s Footage, Asif Ali’s Adiyos Amigo, and Chitini. The general downturn in cinema collections over the past two weeks has compounded the financial strain, as noted by Shenoy: "The condition of theaters is the same as it was during the 2018 floods. Since 99% of the companies except PVR are individual companies, anything that affects the film industry has an effect on the stock market. The loss is for private individuals and the government in terms of taxes."

Despite the industry’s financial setbacks, there has been a strong display of solidarity from the film community. Prominent figures such as Mammootty, Vikram, Rashmika Mandana, Suriya, Karthi, Jyothika, Kamal Haasan, and Pearly Mani have contributed substantial amounts to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Actor and director Basil Joseph even defended the fund's transparency against allegations of misuse.

Mohanlal also praised the efforts of volunteers and government personnel involved in the relief operations: "I salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, fire and rescue, NDRF, soldiers, and government officials who are working tirelessly to help the victims of the Wayanad disaster." In addition to financial contributions, actors like Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas have been actively involved in disseminating information about relief efforts and managing supplies to aid centers.

The impact of the landslides on the OTT platforms remains to be seen, as future viewership trends will reveal if the disaster has affected subscription numbers. Overall, while the industry grapples with the immediate financial consequences, its response underscores a broader commitment to community support during this crisis.