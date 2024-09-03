Mollywood Actor Nivin Pauly Accused Of Sexual Harassment Amid Industry Turmoil

Ernakulam (Kerala): A sexual harassment case has been registered against actor-film producer Nivin Pauly by the Oonnukal police in Ernakulam. The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman from Kothamangalam, who alleges that she was molested abroad after being promised opportunities in the film industry.

The woman, whose statement was recorded in detail, has also accused four other individuals in connection with the incident. The case was forwarded to the Oonnukal police by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to examine sexual harassment complaints in the film industry, following the release of the Hema Committee report. Police sources confirmed that a total of six individuals are named as accused in the case, and it has been filed under non-bailable sections.

The details of the case have sent shockwaves through Mollywood, which has been grappling with the 'Me Too' movement since the release of the Hema Committee report on August 19. The report highlighted the pervasive harassment and exploitation faced by women in the industry, leading to a surge in allegations against prominent figures.

Several leading names in the Malayalam film industry, including actors Siddique and Mukesh, and director Ranjith, have been accused of sexual misconduct. The impact of these allegations has been far-reaching, prompting significant resignations and turmoil within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Following Siddique's resignation as general secretary, AMMA's executive committee, led by Mohanlal, resigned altogether.

Filmmaker Ranjith was also compelled to step down as chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, and there has been mounting pressure for Mukesh to resign from his position as the MLA of Kollam. This latest case against Nivin Pauly only adds to the growing list of accusations that are shaking the foundation of Mollywood.