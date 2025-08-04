'They're Biased Towards Me': Mohit Suri On Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor's Early Support For Saiyaara

Hyderabad: Even as Saiyaara continues its dream run at the box office, filmmaker Mohit Suri is looking back at the people who've supported his journey from the very beginning, including Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Suri opened up about how Alia and even Shraddha Kapoor have always been by his side, not just as friends or colleagues, but as genuine admirers of his work. While both actors have actively supported his latest release Saiyaara, Suri believes their loyalty may come from a place of personal connection rather than just appreciation for the film.

"Those two are biased also," he said with a laugh. "Dono teaser se hi film ko support kar rahe the (They have been supporting the film since the teaser). They are biased towards me, but to see the rest of the world love it the same way, as they have, is also more important."

However, it's not just recent praise that Suri cherishes. Recalling a memory from his beginning years as a director, Suri recalled a moment with a little Alia Bhatt and the music video of Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, from his first film, Zeher (2005).

"Mujhe yaad hai Alia jab choti thi toh mai apni pehli film ka video Bhatt saab ko dikhane lekar gaya tha, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein ka (I remember when Alia was little, I took the video of my first film, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, to Mahesh Bhatt saab). Bhatt saab ko itna samaj nahi aya tha (Bhatt didn't understand it much), but Alia was like, 'This is really cool, papa. I am telling you.' That time woh filmo me thi bhi nahi (she wasn't into films at that time), but she always had that in her," he stated.

Suri went on to compliment Alia's instincts even at a young age. "She is more commercial than all of us put together," he said.

With support from long-time collaborators like Alia and Shraddha and love from audiences nationwide, Suri's latest success marks another milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

Saiyaara, which stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their debut lead roles, tells the emotionally layered story of a singer and a lyricist. Since its release on July 18, the film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and has reportedly crossed Rs 300 crore globally.