Mohini Dey Breaks Silence on Divorce Link Rumours with AR Rahman

Hyderabad: Bassist Mohini Dey, a band member of Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, has come forward to address the baseless link-up rumours and false claims surrounding her relationship with the music legend. The rumours, which suggested a possible connection between her and Rahman, were branded by Dey as "misinformation" and "baseless assumptions."

The 27-year-old musician, who has been a part of Rahman's band for over eight years, took to Instagram to clarify her stance and set the record straight. In a heartfelt video post, she emphasised that Rahman is like a 'father figure' to her and explained the deep respect and admiration she has for him. "I have a lot of father figures, role models in my life, and I have been really fortunate and grateful to have had them play vital roles in my upbringing. AR happens to be one of them. By AR, I mean AR Rahman. I respect him a lot. He is just like my father," Dey said in the video.

Dey further clarified that Rahman's daughter is about the same age as her, reinforcing the familial dynamic between them. She also mentioned that they share a mutual respect and love for one another, highlighting their professional and personal connection over the years. The bassist also took the opportunity to remind the public that the false assumptions have been painful and detrimental.

She urged the media and public to respect their privacy and stop spreading false claims that could hurt those involved. "Please be kind and respect our privacy. It's a personal matter, and it is painful," she added.

In her accompanying caption, Dey expressed her disbelief at the way her association with Rahman had been sensationalised. She wrote: "It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events." Dey concluded by urging the media to show sensitivity, stressing that she did not owe anyone an explanation but simply sought peace and respect.