Barroz: Akshay Kumar Launches Hindi Trailer of Mohanlal's Directorial Debut; Heaps Praises

Akshay Kumar launches the Hindi trailer of Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of Treasure, praising Mohanlal's work.

Poster of Mohanlal's film Barroz
Poster of Mohanlal's film Barroz (Photo: Film Poster)
Hyderabad: The Hindi trailer of Mohanlal's highly anticipated fantasy film Barroz: Guardian of Treasure was launched by Akshay Kumar on Wednesday. At the trailer launch event, Akshay expressed his admiration for Mohanlal, stating that he has watched most of his films. Mohanlal thanked Akshay for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the event.

The trailer showcases Mohanlal's journey as a friendly ghost who guards a treasure in a castle. The film marks Mohanlal's directorial debut and boasts stunning visuals, magic, drama, emotions and mystery. Barroz: Guardian of Treasure is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, with music composed by Lydian Nadaswaram.

The Malayalam superstar is set to make his directorial debut with the 3D fantasy drama, which is all set to release on December 25, coinciding with the 44th anniversary of his on-screen debut in the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. With an illustrious career spanning nearly 47 years and over 360 films, Mohanlal has portrayed countless iconic characters across genres and languages, earning a cherished place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Barroz features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal himself, alongside Mayo Rao West and June Vig. The film's cinematography, crafted by the renowned Santosh Sivan, promises to deliver a visual spectacle that will captivate viewers across the globe. Barroz is set for a grand release in 3D across multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

