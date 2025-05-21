Mohanlal Turns 65, Shares Update on Mukharagam; Much-Awaited Biography to Reveal His Life Like Never Before, Out This Christmas

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 65 today, on May 21, 2025. And to make his birthday even more special, he gave his fans a beautiful surprise, a big update about his long-awaited biography.

The book is called Mukharagam and it will be released on December 25, 2025, which is also the day Mohanlal completes 47 years in the film industry. The biography is written by Bhanu Prakash and will be published by Mathrubhumi Books. The special foreword is written by one of Malayalam’s most celebrated writers, M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

Mukharagam Promises a Deep Dive into Mohanlal’s Life

Mohanlal shared this news through a video message on X (formerly Twitter). With a happy smile, he said, “On my birthday, I am very happy to share some wonderful news with you. My biography Mukharagam, written by Bhanu Prakash, is finally coming out. This book tells the story of my life, not just as an actor, but also as a producer, entrepreneur, Lieutenant Colonel, and more.”

This is not just a book about movies and acting. It goes much deeper. It takes us to his childhood days in Pathanamthitta, talks about his family, his loving grandmother, and the people and experiences that inspired him when he was young.

Chapters like Roots in Pathanamthitta, Amumma’s Lalu, and Satyan Mash Like a Spark will give readers a close look into the life behind the camera. Through these stories, fans will get to know Mohanlal not only as a famous actor but as a person with emotions, memories, and dreams.

Interestingly, this biography was first announced in 2019 on his 59th birthday. Fans have been waiting patiently for six years, and finally, it is ready.

Mohanlal also said, “This biography is the result of many years of work. Bhanu Prakash has done a lot to turn my life into words. I hope this book will touch your hearts.”

Recent Hits

Mohanlal is also enjoying great success on the big screen. His recent films L2: Empuraan and Thudarum were both huge hits. Thudarum even crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. To celebrate, Mohanlal had a small party with his producers. In the pictures that went viral, he was seen cutting a cake with funny little figures of his characters Benz and Stephen on top.

What’s Coming Next?

Mohanlal has just finished shooting for his new film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The script is written by a new writer, T.P. Sonu. Mohanlal said this film will be different from Sathyan Anthikad’s usual style. He also has Vrushabha coming up and will be seen in a special cameo in Kannappa, a film headlined by Vishnu Manchu.

So whether you are a big fan of Mohanlal or someone who just wants to know more about one of India’s finest actors, Mukharagam is sure to be an emotional and inspiring read. Mark your calendars for Christmas 2025 because this one is going to be a special gift for all cinema lovers.