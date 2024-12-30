ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal Shares Views On Male Stars Romancing Younger Actresses, Says 'It's Not Something New'

Mohanlal weighs in on the debate about age differences in on-screen romances, stressing that an actor's choices should be based on confidence, not age.

Mohanlal Shares Views On Male Stars Romancing Younger Actresses, Says 'It's Not Something New'
Mohanlal Shares Views On Male Stars Romancing Younger Actresses, Says 'It's Not Something New' (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal addressed the ongoing debate about male superstars romancing much younger female actors. The 64-year-old actor highlighted that an actor's choices should be guided by confidence rather than age, sparking a broader conversation about ageism in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with a newswire, Mohanlal reflected on the practice, which has been prevalent for decades across Indian cinema, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries. He stated, "This is a process, a cycle. It's not something that started now. If you're healthy and can act even at the age of 100, there's no issue. You are the deciding factor, and how you choose your character. If a role feels uncomfortable, it's important to avoid it. But if people are ready to accept it, then why not? Acting is about performance, not age. It's all about the role."

Mohanlal, a veteran with over four decades in the industry, recently made his directorial debut with Barroz, a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian Of Treasure. Despite the initial buzz, the movie failed to perform well at the box office, drawing criticism for its lack of depth. However, Mohanlal's performance as the titular character received praise. The film, released on December 25, featured a global cast, including Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and others.

When asked about his approach to future projects, Mohanlal revealed his philosophy of embracing spontaneity. "I don't plan things; I let them happen. Life is about being in the moment and going with the flow," he said. Commenting on the evolution of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal highlighted technological advancements as a driving force behind significant changes, calling it a "revolution" that empowers filmmakers to create extraordinary works.

READ MORE

  1. Exclusive Interview: Sethu Sivanandan Discusses Collaboration With Mohanlal and Crafting Prosthetics
  2. 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye, Sir': Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise of MT Vasudevan Nair
  3. Barroz X Review: Netizens Hail Mohanlal's Film For 'Superb 3D Effects' But Criticise Cast And Dialogues

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal addressed the ongoing debate about male superstars romancing much younger female actors. The 64-year-old actor highlighted that an actor's choices should be guided by confidence rather than age, sparking a broader conversation about ageism in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with a newswire, Mohanlal reflected on the practice, which has been prevalent for decades across Indian cinema, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries. He stated, "This is a process, a cycle. It's not something that started now. If you're healthy and can act even at the age of 100, there's no issue. You are the deciding factor, and how you choose your character. If a role feels uncomfortable, it's important to avoid it. But if people are ready to accept it, then why not? Acting is about performance, not age. It's all about the role."

Mohanlal, a veteran with over four decades in the industry, recently made his directorial debut with Barroz, a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian Of Treasure. Despite the initial buzz, the movie failed to perform well at the box office, drawing criticism for its lack of depth. However, Mohanlal's performance as the titular character received praise. The film, released on December 25, featured a global cast, including Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and others.

When asked about his approach to future projects, Mohanlal revealed his philosophy of embracing spontaneity. "I don't plan things; I let them happen. Life is about being in the moment and going with the flow," he said. Commenting on the evolution of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal highlighted technological advancements as a driving force behind significant changes, calling it a "revolution" that empowers filmmakers to create extraordinary works.

READ MORE

  1. Exclusive Interview: Sethu Sivanandan Discusses Collaboration With Mohanlal and Crafting Prosthetics
  2. 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye, Sir': Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan Mourn Demise of MT Vasudevan Nair
  3. Barroz X Review: Netizens Hail Mohanlal's Film For 'Superb 3D Effects' But Criticise Cast And Dialogues

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGEISM IN CINEMAMALE ACTORS WITH YOUNGER ACTRESSESMOHANLALAGE DIFFERENCE IN MOVIESMOHANLAL ROMANCING YOUNG ACTRESSES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.