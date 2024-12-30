Mohanlal Shares Views On Male Stars Romancing Younger Actresses, Says 'It's Not Something New'

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal addressed the ongoing debate about male superstars romancing much younger female actors. The 64-year-old actor highlighted that an actor's choices should be guided by confidence rather than age, sparking a broader conversation about ageism in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with a newswire, Mohanlal reflected on the practice, which has been prevalent for decades across Indian cinema, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries. He stated, "This is a process, a cycle. It's not something that started now. If you're healthy and can act even at the age of 100, there's no issue. You are the deciding factor, and how you choose your character. If a role feels uncomfortable, it's important to avoid it. But if people are ready to accept it, then why not? Acting is about performance, not age. It's all about the role."

Mohanlal, a veteran with over four decades in the industry, recently made his directorial debut with Barroz, a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian Of Treasure. Despite the initial buzz, the movie failed to perform well at the box office, drawing criticism for its lack of depth. However, Mohanlal's performance as the titular character received praise. The film, released on December 25, featured a global cast, including Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and others.

When asked about his approach to future projects, Mohanlal revealed his philosophy of embracing spontaneity. "I don't plan things; I let them happen. Life is about being in the moment and going with the flow," he said. Commenting on the evolution of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal highlighted technological advancements as a driving force behind significant changes, calling it a "revolution" that empowers filmmakers to create extraordinary works.