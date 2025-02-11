ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam Shoot Begins With A Message Of Unity

Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad reunite for Hridayapoorvam, which began with a multi-faith pooja, symbolising unity.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: Malayalam megastar Mohanlal and filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad have teamed up once again for their next project, Hridayapoorvam. The film officially began with a customary pooja ceremony on Monday, February 10. The ritual symbolized unity and harmony by including offerings to Hindu, Christian, and Muslim deities, thereby demonstrating religious inclusivity.

Production house Aashirvaad Cinemas shared the announcement on social media, requesting blessings for the new venture. The caption of the post read: "Requesting all your prayers and blessings as we embark on our next project, Hridayapoorvam."

The film's cast also includes actors Siddique and Malavika Mohan. Scripted by debutant Sonu TP, the movie's cinematography is helmed by Anu Moothedath, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the music and background score.

Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have a long history of delivering timeless classics such as Gandhi Nagar Second Street (1986), Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986), Nadodikattu (1987), and Varavelpu (1989). After a dozen years, they once again joined forces in 2006 with Rasathanthram and followed it up with hits including Innathe Chinthavishayam (2008), Snehaveedu (2011), and Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, who has established himself as a creator of feel-good family dramas, has directed over 50 films in a career spanning five decades. On the other hand, Mohanlal, who has recently helmed Barroz, has many projects lined up, such as L2: Empuraan, Rambaan, and Vrushabha. Meanwhile, fans await Hridayapoorvam and hope for yet another charming film from this iconic pair.

