Mohanlal Reveals New Release Date Of Barroz, His Directorial Debut Promises 'Magical Adventure'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz will be released on October 3, 2024, coinciding with the Navratri festival. The release was delayed from March due to post-production issues.

Mohanlal Reveals New Release Date Of Barroz, His Directorial Debut Promises 'Magical Adventure'
Mohanlal Reveals New Release Date Of Barroz (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Malayalam megastar Mohanlal revealed the new release date for his much-anticipated film, Barroz on Saturday. Scheduled to hit theatres on October 3, the film will be released just in time for the commencement of this year's nine-day Navratri festival. This project also marks Mohanlal's first venture as a director.

Taking to Instagram, Mohanlal shared a poster of himself announcing the new release date and wrote in the caption, "Barroz is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024. Mark your calendars for a magical adventure."

Initially, Barroz was set to hit theatres on March 28, 2024, but the makers opted to delay the release due to setbacks in post-production. Earlier in the year, a German-based Malayali author sent a legal notice to Mohanlal and his team, alleging copyright infringement. However, the production team has not publicly responded to these allegations.

The movie was at one point under the direction of filmmaker Jijo Punnoose, who initially claimed authorship of the story's concept. In a subsequent blog post, he revealed that Mohanlal had taken over directorial duties after he reworked the script over twenty times to align with his vision.

The story of Barroz is said to draw inspiration from a book written by Jijo, centred around a legendary tale of Kappiri Muthappan, a demigod who resides at Kochi Fort tasked with safeguarding his Portuguese masters' hidden treasures. In this narrative, Mohanlal embodies the character of Kappiri, the guardian of these treasures. Furthermore, the plot features a young girl, seemingly the sole individual capable of seeing and talking to the ghost.

Categorised as a 3D fantasy drama, the cinematography of Barroz is managed by Santosh Sivan, while the score is provided by music composers Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian. Barroz is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

