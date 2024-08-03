ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal Reaches Wayanad to Support Landslide Victims - Watch

Wayanad (Kerala): On Saturday, superstar Mohanlal, visited Mundakkai and Meppadi, regions severely affected by recent landslides, and arrived at the Territorial Army base camp. Dressed in military uniform, Mohanlal, who holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, was warmly greeted by the army upon his arrival.

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal highlighted the significance of unity and resilience in these tough times. "Even in the face of adversity, we have always emerged stronger. Let’s remain united and demonstrate our resilience during these challenging times. Jai Hind," he urged, encouraging everyone to stay strong and work together.

Mohanlal’s visit aimed to provide comfort to the victims and personally assess the damage, especially in Mundakkai, one of the areas most affected by the disaster. His dedication is evident from his previous donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He praised the tireless efforts of volunteers, police, rescue teams, and government officials, and expressed his gratitude to the 122 Infantry Battalion TA Madras for their crucial role in the relief mission.

In a show of solidarity, the Malayalam film industry also rallied to support the affected communities. Superstar Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, contributed Rs 35 lakh to the CMDRF to aid in the rehabilitation of those impacted by the Wayanad landslide. Other celebrities, including Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vikram and Fahadh Faasil, have also made generous donations.