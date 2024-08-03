ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohanlal Reaches Wayanad to Support Landslide Victims - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 3, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

On Saturday, superstar Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visits landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala. He stresses unity and resilience as the state faces devastating times.

On Saturday, superstar Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army,
Mohanlal Reaches Wayanad to Support Landslide Victims (ETV Bharat)

Wayanad (Kerala): On Saturday, superstar Mohanlal, visited Mundakkai and Meppadi, regions severely affected by recent landslides, and arrived at the Territorial Army base camp. Dressed in military uniform, Mohanlal, who holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, was warmly greeted by the army upon his arrival.

Mohanlal Reaches Wayanad to Support Landslide Victims - Watch (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal highlighted the significance of unity and resilience in these tough times. "Even in the face of adversity, we have always emerged stronger. Let’s remain united and demonstrate our resilience during these challenging times. Jai Hind," he urged, encouraging everyone to stay strong and work together.

Mohanlal’s visit aimed to provide comfort to the victims and personally assess the damage, especially in Mundakkai, one of the areas most affected by the disaster. His dedication is evident from his previous donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He praised the tireless efforts of volunteers, police, rescue teams, and government officials, and expressed his gratitude to the 122 Infantry Battalion TA Madras for their crucial role in the relief mission.

In a show of solidarity, the Malayalam film industry also rallied to support the affected communities. Superstar Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, contributed Rs 35 lakh to the CMDRF to aid in the rehabilitation of those impacted by the Wayanad landslide. Other celebrities, including Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vikram and Fahadh Faasil, have also made generous donations.

Read More

  1. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Support Wayanad Landslide Victims With Rs 20 Lakh Donation
  2. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  3. Kerala-Wayanad Landslides: Rescuers Search Through Mud And Debris As Deaths Rise To 308

Wayanad (Kerala): On Saturday, superstar Mohanlal, visited Mundakkai and Meppadi, regions severely affected by recent landslides, and arrived at the Territorial Army base camp. Dressed in military uniform, Mohanlal, who holds the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, was warmly greeted by the army upon his arrival.

Mohanlal Reaches Wayanad to Support Landslide Victims - Watch (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal highlighted the significance of unity and resilience in these tough times. "Even in the face of adversity, we have always emerged stronger. Let’s remain united and demonstrate our resilience during these challenging times. Jai Hind," he urged, encouraging everyone to stay strong and work together.

Mohanlal’s visit aimed to provide comfort to the victims and personally assess the damage, especially in Mundakkai, one of the areas most affected by the disaster. His dedication is evident from his previous donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). He praised the tireless efforts of volunteers, police, rescue teams, and government officials, and expressed his gratitude to the 122 Infantry Battalion TA Madras for their crucial role in the relief mission.

In a show of solidarity, the Malayalam film industry also rallied to support the affected communities. Superstar Mammootty and his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, contributed Rs 35 lakh to the CMDRF to aid in the rehabilitation of those impacted by the Wayanad landslide. Other celebrities, including Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vikram and Fahadh Faasil, have also made generous donations.

Read More

  1. Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Support Wayanad Landslide Victims With Rs 20 Lakh Donation
  2. Explained | Wayanad Landslides: What Could Have Possibly Happened?
  3. Kerala-Wayanad Landslides: Rescuers Search Through Mud And Debris As Deaths Rise To 308
Last Updated : 24 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOHANLAL IN WAYANADMOHANLAL VISITED MUNDAKKAI MEPPADIWAYANAD LANDSIDEMOHANLAL REACHES WAYANAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.