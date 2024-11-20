Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema titans Mohanlal and Mammootty, are reuniting after two decades in an untitled Mahesh Narayanan directorial, which started rolling in Sri Lanka on November 19, 2024. The film, penned by the director himself, also boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Renji Panicker, Rajeev Menon, Danish Hussain, Shaheen Siddique, and Darshana Rajendran, among others. Veteran actor Prakash Belawadi also plays a key role.

Mohanlal had reached Sri Lanka earlier, and with Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban joining recently, the much-awaited film has commenced its production. The movie will feature cinematography by Manush Nandan, known for his work on Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, promising a visual spectacle. Shooting locations span Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thailand, and more, for 150 days. It will be distributed by ANN Mega Media. ETV Bharat was the first to break the news that Mohanlal and Mammootty's mega film will be shot in Sri Lanka.

Mohanlal, Mammootty Reunite After Two Decades For Mahesh Narayanan's Film; Shoot Begins In Sri Lanka (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kunchacko Boban, sharing a picture with Mammootty and Mohanlal, expressed his excitement on social media with the caption, "…….With the Big M’s……Fanboying at its peak. A Mahesh Narayanan Movie!!" Fans flooded the post with comments, eagerly awaiting the return of the "Big M's" on screen.

This marks the first collaboration between Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Mahesh Narayanan, adding to the anticipation. With Nayanthara's involvement, the movie is expected to resonate across Tamil and Bollywood industries, further enhancing its appeal. The film will rekindle the magic of Mammootty and Mohanlal, last seen together in Twenty-20, Christian Brothers, and Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty.