Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan To Release With Modifications After Controversy Over Godhra Riots References

Hyderabad: The Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan is set to hit theatres with significant changes after its makers voluntarily agreed to modify parts of the film, specifically those linked to the 2002 Godhra riots. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved these modifications, allowing the film to be screened with the revised content.

Sources reveal that the filmmakers are currently in the final stages of editing, after which the movie will be uploaded to cinemas. The CBFC's regional office held a special meeting on Sunday and endorsed the producers' suggested cuts, issuing a fresh certificate for the modified version.

As part of the revisions, 24 scenes directly related to the communal riots have been altered, with a total of 2 minutes and 8 seconds of footage being removed. The film's original reference to the 2002 riots, marked by the card stating "2002-India," has been replaced with "A few years ago."

Key changes also include the removal of four scenes depicting violence against women during the riots, and the character name of the antagonist has been changed from Bajrangi to Baldev, necessitating re-dubbing in several scenes. Additionally, the 'thanks card' at the beginning of the movie, which mentioned Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi, has been removed.

Further modifications include the deletion of visuals showing vehicles passing in front of religious structures in multiple scenes, as well as the removal of a car with an 'NIA' sign and muting of audio that referenced the agency. The film's villain character has also had several visuals and dialogues cut.

The decision to modify the movie came following public discontent and protests from some quarters, particularly from leaders associated with the Sangh Parivar. The RSS mouthpiece Organiser took issue with the film, specifically its portrayal of the 2002 riots, claiming it was divisive and anti-Hindu. Responding to the backlash, Mohanlal took to Facebook to offer a statement expressing regret and confirmed that the filmmakers would change the scenes that offended some viewers.

Despite the controversy, the film has enjoyed commercial success, with packed theatres since its release on March 27. The producers had sought voluntary modifications under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, which allow filmmakers to make changes to a film after certification, with CBFC approval.

While Kerala's ruling CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, have supported the film, several BJP leaders have criticised its director, Prithviraj, and actor Mohanlal.