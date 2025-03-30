'Team Sincerely Regrets The Pain Caused': Mohanlal Issues Apology Over Controversial L2 Empuraan Scenes

Hyderabad: Megastar Mohanlal has issued an apology following a major controversy surrounding his latest film, L2: Empuraan, which has sparked outrage due to its references to the Gujarat riots. The actor expressed regret for the pain caused to his fans and assured that the production team had decided to remove certain scenes that led to the controversy.

In a post shared on Facebook by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal acknowledged that some political and social themes in Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, had caused disappointment among many of his supporters. The actor stated that as an artist, it is his responsibility to avoid promoting hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religion.

Mohanlal's statement read: "I have learned that some of the political-social themes in Empuraan have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my fans. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbor hatred. Therefore, the entire Empuraan team sincerely regrets the pain caused, and we have decided together to remove such parts from the movie."

The 64-year-old actor further expressed his gratitude towards his fans, saying, "I have lived my cinematic life as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith are my only strength."

Earlier, Gokulam Gopalan, the film's producer, confirmed that 17 cuts would be made to the movie, including the removal of certain scenes depicting violence against women and riots. Additionally, the antagonist's name, Baba Bajrangi, will be changed, and certain dialogues will be muted. Gopalan also clarified that while the film had passed the Censor Board's review, these changes were made to avoid offending any particular group.

Despite clearing the Censor Board, the film's portrayal of violence and its references to the Gujarat riots ignited political controversy. The BJP has criticised the film, with state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar stating that he would not watch the movie, expressing disappointment over its narrative. BJP leader K Ganesh even demanded an investigation into Prithviraj's "foreign connections," accusing him of following an "anti-national" agenda.

On the other hand, the Congress Party has defended the film, highlighting that movies often discuss political themes and that the BJP's criticism reflects its "intolerance." Senior CPM leader V Sivankutty also supported Empuraan, stating that the 2002 riots are a part of India's history, and any attempt to censor such discussions undermines freedom of expression.

Despite the controversy, L2 Empuraan has been a box office success, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within just two days of its release.