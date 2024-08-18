Mohanlal Hospitalised With Fever and Breathing Issues Amidst Barroz Release Excitement

Hyderabad: Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is making headlines for both his anticipated directorial debut and recent health concerns. The actor's first directorial venture, Barroz, is officially slated for a theatrical release on October 3, 2024, following several delays. However, amidst the excitement surrounding Barroz, Mohanlal, 64, has faced health issues. The actor was recently hospitalized in Kochi due to high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and generalized myalgia.

According to Dr. Gireesh Kumar, who examined Mohanlal, he is suspected to be suffering from a viral respiratory infection. An official medical report dated August 16, 2024, has detailed the symptoms and the recommended treatment, which includes medication, five days of rest, and avoidance of crowded places. Following his health issues, fans have shown overwhelming support on social media, wishing the actor a swift recovery. Mohanlal's hospitalisation comes after his return to Kochi, Kerala after completing the Gujarat shooting schedule for his upcoming film L2 Empuraan and finishing post-production for Barroz.

The actor recently announced the release date of his debut directorial venture, which came with a new poster. The official announcement ended speculation about the film’s release date, previously set for September 12 during the Onam season. This shift in release date will help avoid a potential box office clash with Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s iconic film Manichithrathazhu, which co-stars Shobana, has been re-released in cinemas, adding to the actor’s fandom.