Mohanlal Health Update: Mollywood Megastar Shows Signs Of Recovery After Breathing Difficulties

Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, who was admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Kochi, is currently recovering. He was admitted to Amrita Hospital in the city after experiencing a high fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain, reportedly linked to a viral respiratory infection. Sources associated with the actor have indicated that his health is steadily improving.

Mohanlal is currently resting at his residence in Ernakulam. The health experts suggested five days of rest. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied the reports that Mohanlal is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Sources close to the actor also refused to respond to the reports that Mohanlal is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The actor sought medical assistance on August 15, yet the official statement from the hospital regarding his condition is dated August 16. Additionally, actor Major Ravi shared on social media that, on the same day while Mohanlal was unwell, he participated in several official meetings for the ViswaSanthi Foundation alongside him.

Mohanlal recently returned from Gujarat after finishing his work on the film L2: Empuraan and completing the post-production of his directorial debut, Barroz. His eagerly awaited directorial debut, Barroz, is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2024, coinciding with the Navratri festival. Additionally, he has the much-anticipated film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also lined up for release. Prior to his health issues, Mohanlal starred in the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed period action movie Malaikottai Vaaliban.