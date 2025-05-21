Mohanlal Drops Vrusshabha First Look Poster As Birthday Gift For Fans: 'This One Is Special'

Hyderabad: Celebrating his 65th birthday with a splash, Indian superstar Mohanlal gifted fans a solid surprise - the first look poster from his much-anticipated epic drama, Vrusshabha. The poster, issued across his social media accounts, is blowing up, thrilling fans with Mohanlal's warrior-king transformation. Wearing golden-brown armor made up of dragon-scale textures and ancient etchings, the Malayalam icon radiates authority from a long time ago.

His long hair flowing, thick beard, a white tilak, temple ornaments, means Mohanlal strikes the right chords of myth and power. Where his hands rest on a giant sword, his eyes are raised in a concentrated upward gaze. "This one is special - dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of Vrusshabha – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time." the actor wrote along with the film's poster.

He added that unveiling the look on his birthday made the moment even more meaningful: "Your love has always been my greatest strength." Vrusshabha, written and directed by Nanda Kishore, is a pan-India action-mythology epic, set to release on October 16, 2025 in five languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is being simultaneously shot in Malayalam and Telugu, promising rich cultural textures for both audiences.

Produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, the film boasts a powerhouse production team including Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. The makers promise an immersive experience filled with emotional depth, mythical grandeur, battle sequences, and larger-than-life visuals with Mohanlal leading from the front.

Adding to the celebration, Mohanlal also shared a special poster and glimpse from the upcoming film Kannappa, where he shares screen space with actor-producer Manchu Vishnu, who praised the veteran actor as "one of the greatest legends of cinema."