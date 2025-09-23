'This Moment Is Not Mine Alone': Mohanlal Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour To Malayalam Cinema
Mohanlal, the youngest-ever Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, received the honour from President Murmu, dedicating it to Malayalam cinema's legacy, creativity, resilience.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest recognition in cinema, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award on the 65-year-old superstar, who was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.
In an acceptance speech, Mohanlal dedicated the honour to the Malayalam film industry, calling it a collective recognition of its legacy, creativity, and resilience.
"This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true, and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans," he said.
Mohanlal is the youngest-ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and only the second artist from Kerala to win it, after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. A short montage showcasing the actor's illustrious four-decade-long career was screened at the ceremony, drawing thunderous applause.
Expressing his gratitude, the Drishyam star said the honour was far greater than a personal milestone. "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient, and only the second ever from the state, to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity," he said.
The veteran actor, who has delivered some of Indian cinema's most memorable performances, described the award as both "magical" and "sacred." "Ente aatmavinte spandanam aanu Cinema. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul," Mohanlal said, adding, "To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility."
Mohanlal stated that the honour was a privilege to carry forward the legacy of Malayalam cinema. "When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed, not merely by the honour, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry," he said.
While dedicating the award to the film fraternity, Mohanlal also paid homage to the discerning audiences of Kerala. "I dedicate it to them, to the vibrant Malayalam film industry, and to the discerning, intelligent audience of Kerala, who have nurtured our art with love and insight. Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire."
The actor also drew inspiration from poet-philosopher Kumaran Asan's classic Veenapoovu (The Fallen Flower), quoting, "As Kumaran Asan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher, once wrote, 'This flower didn't merely fall into the dust. It led a life of beauty.' Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire."
Mohanlal extended his gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the jury of the National Film Awards. "As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema. I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India - honourable Rashtrapati ji, honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade."
Mohanlal, widely hailed as one of Indian cinema's greatest actors, has already been honoured with the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2019). He has won the National Film Award five times, apart from numerous state and popular film awards.
