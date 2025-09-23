ETV Bharat / entertainment

'This Moment Is Not Mine Alone': Mohanlal Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour To Malayalam Cinema

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest recognition in cinema, at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award on the 65-year-old superstar, who was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.

In an acceptance speech, Mohanlal dedicated the honour to the Malayalam film industry, calling it a collective recognition of its legacy, creativity, and resilience.

"This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true, and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans," he said.

Mohanlal is the youngest-ever recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and only the second artist from Kerala to win it, after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. A short montage showcasing the actor's illustrious four-decade-long career was screened at the ceremony, drawing thunderous applause.

Expressing his gratitude, the Drishyam star said the honour was far greater than a personal milestone. "As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient, and only the second ever from the state, to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity," he said.

The veteran actor, who has delivered some of Indian cinema's most memorable performances, described the award as both "magical" and "sacred." "Ente aatmavinte spandanam aanu Cinema. Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul," Mohanlal said, adding, "To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility."