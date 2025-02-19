Mohanlal Announces New Film With Anoop Menon, Calls It 'Close To My Heart'

Hyderabad: Mollywood megastar Mohanlal just dropped some exciting news! He's teaming up with actor-filmmaker Anoop Menon for his next big film. Mohanlal couldn’t contain his excitement when he took to social media on Tuesday, sharing how excited he was about this project. He described it as a dramatic journey filled with love, longing, and music.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote, "Delighted to announce my next film, a dramatic journey traversing love, longing and music to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Shillong. Written and directed by Anoop Menon and featuring a stellar team BTS, produced by Timeless movies, this subject is so close to my heart..I sincerely welcome all of you to be part of our epic journey. @anoopmenoninclusive."

Along with the announcement, Mohanlal also shared a picture featuring Anoop Menon and members of Timeless Movies, the production house backing the project. While details regarding the film's cast and crew are yet to be revealed, expectations are high, given the collaboration between the two seasoned artists.

Anoop Menon, known for his multifaceted talents as an actor, writer, and director, has previously helmed and scripted several successful projects like the 2014 film 1983, and Padma (2022). His association with Mohanlal has further heightened anticipation for this upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is working on several projects. The next one he is going to be in is Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The film is expected to continue to tell the riveting story of Stephen Nedumpally, portrayed by Mohanlal. Also, he has Thudarum directed by Tharun Moorthy in his pipeline.