ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mohan Babu Accuses Son Manchu Manoj of Threats, Seeks Police Protection; Latter Responds

Mohan Babu files a police complaint against son Manchu Manoj, alleging threats and seeking protection amid an ongoing family feud.

Mohan Babu Seeks Protection from Son Manchu Manoj
Mohan Babu Seeks Protection from Son Manchu Manoj (Photo: ANI/ IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika, alleging threats and seeking protection. The complaint states that Manoj, along with some anti-social elements, caused a disturbance at Mohan Babu's residence, Manchu Town, in Jalpally, Rangareddy district.

Mohan Babu expressed fear for his safety, valuables, and property, stating that the individuals involved are waiting for him to return home with the intent to harm him and instill fear. He demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika, and their associates, and urged the police to evict them from his property. "Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear," said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.

In response to the allegations, Manchu Manoj took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the 'malicious, false, and baseless allegations' against him and his wife. He claimed that the allegations are part of a deliberate effort to defame him, silence his voice, and create unnecessary family strife. Manoj shared a lengthy post titled 'Setting the record straight', where he shared some questions for his family members. He captioned the post, "My humble request to serve justice through a transparent and righteous investigation."

The feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj has been ongoing for quite some time. The family dispute has been making headlines, with reports of Manoj and his brother Vishnu being at loggerheads. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking his relatives in 2023.

Read More

  1. Amitabh Bachchan Opens up about Love Marriages in His Family Amidst Abhishek-Aishwarya's Separation Rumours
  2. Pushpa 2: Rajput Leader Accuses Makers of Insulting Kshatriya Community; Threatens Action over Use of 'Shekhawat' Word
  3. 'Not Every Update Is Shared on Social Media': Allu Arjun's Team Reaffirms Help to Victim's Family after Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika, alleging threats and seeking protection. The complaint states that Manoj, along with some anti-social elements, caused a disturbance at Mohan Babu's residence, Manchu Town, in Jalpally, Rangareddy district.

Mohan Babu expressed fear for his safety, valuables, and property, stating that the individuals involved are waiting for him to return home with the intent to harm him and instill fear. He demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika, and their associates, and urged the police to evict them from his property. "Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear," said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.

In response to the allegations, Manchu Manoj took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the 'malicious, false, and baseless allegations' against him and his wife. He claimed that the allegations are part of a deliberate effort to defame him, silence his voice, and create unnecessary family strife. Manoj shared a lengthy post titled 'Setting the record straight', where he shared some questions for his family members. He captioned the post, "My humble request to serve justice through a transparent and righteous investigation."

The feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj has been ongoing for quite some time. The family dispute has been making headlines, with reports of Manoj and his brother Vishnu being at loggerheads. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking his relatives in 2023.

Read More

  1. Amitabh Bachchan Opens up about Love Marriages in His Family Amidst Abhishek-Aishwarya's Separation Rumours
  2. Pushpa 2: Rajput Leader Accuses Makers of Insulting Kshatriya Community; Threatens Action over Use of 'Shekhawat' Word
  3. 'Not Every Update Is Shared on Social Media': Allu Arjun's Team Reaffirms Help to Victim's Family after Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANCHU MANOJMOHAN BABU FAMILY FEUDMOHAN BABU FIR AGAINST SON MANOJTOLLYWOOD ACTOR FAMILY DISPUTEMOHAN BABU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.