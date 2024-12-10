Mohan Babu Accuses Son Manchu Manoj of Threats, Seeks Police Protection; Latter Responds

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika, alleging threats and seeking protection. The complaint states that Manoj, along with some anti-social elements, caused a disturbance at Mohan Babu's residence, Manchu Town, in Jalpally, Rangareddy district.

Mohan Babu expressed fear for his safety, valuables, and property, stating that the individuals involved are waiting for him to return home with the intent to harm him and instill fear. He demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika, and their associates, and urged the police to evict them from his property. "Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear," said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.

In response to the allegations, Manchu Manoj took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the 'malicious, false, and baseless allegations' against him and his wife. He claimed that the allegations are part of a deliberate effort to defame him, silence his voice, and create unnecessary family strife. Manoj shared a lengthy post titled 'Setting the record straight', where he shared some questions for his family members. He captioned the post, "My humble request to serve justice through a transparent and righteous investigation."

The feud between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj has been ongoing for quite some time. The family dispute has been making headlines, with reports of Manoj and his brother Vishnu being at loggerheads. Manoj had also posted a video of Vishnu attacking his relatives in 2023.