Mohammad Rafi 100th Birth Anniversary: From Charging Re 1 to Recording His Last Song Just Hours Before His Death, Look at 10 Lesser-known Facts About Singer

Hyderabad: On December 24, 2024, the world celebrates the centenary of one of the most revered voices in the history of Indian cinema- Mohammad Rafi. Born in a small village in the Amritsar district of Punjab, Rafi's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global music legend is nothing short of extraordinary. A shy man by nature, Rafi never sought the limelight, yet his soulful voice reached every corner of India and beyond. Whether it was soulful ghazals, energetic qawwalis, heartfelt bhajans, or romantic ballads, Rafi's versatility knew no bounds.
He sang over 7,400 songs in various languages, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema and popular music. His unmatched ability to imbibe emotion into his songs, from the soaring notes of 'Baharon Phoolon Ka' to the patriotism of 'Aye Mere Pyare Watan,' makes him an iconic figure whose music still resonates. Rafi's contribution to Bollywood is immeasurable as he lent his voice to numerous legendary actors, including Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan.
His voice became synonymous with the emotions of the era, shaping the soundscape of Bollywood for decades. On his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at lesser-known facts about the singer.
10 Unknown Facts About Mohammad Rafi
- Songs sung by him: Researchers estimate Rafi sang 7,405 songs, but during a foreign music concert, an anchorman claimed he sang 26,000 songs. Though it remains unverified.
- Kishore-Rafi Friendship: Despite the rivalry between the two playback legends, Rafi and Kishore Kumar were close friends. Kishore was seen sobbing for hours beside Rafi's mortal remains when he passed away. However, his career faced its challenges, including a brief period of decline when Kishore Kumar's popularity surged in the 1970s. Yet Rafi's loyalty to his craft ensured that his legacy remains intact.
- Singing for Kishore Kumar: Rafi himself sang for Kishore Kumar in movies like Shararat (1956) and Ragini (1958), showcasing his ability to adapt to another singer's style.
- Singing for 517 Roles: Rafi lent his voice to 517 different characters in Bollywood films, creating a unique connection with various personalities onscreen.
- Lata Mangeshkar Feud: Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar had a brief fallout over royalty rights. They did not sing together for six years but reconciled in an emotional S.D. Burman music night.
- The 'Smiling' Rafi Album: HMV once searched for a photo of Rafi with a sad expression for a collection of his sad songs. Unable to find one, they used a smiling Rafi on the cover.
- Remuneration Never a Priority: Rafi was not driven by money. He once sang a song for a mere Re. 1, and he would never refuse a song due to payment.
- A Charity Donor: Before his untimely death, Rafi donated a significant amount of 88,000 rupees to charity, showing his compassion for the less fortunate.
- His Last Song: On the day of his death, Rafi recorded his final song for the film Aas Paas titled 'Shaam Phir Kyun Udas Hai Dost.' Just hours later, he passed away from a cardiac arrest.
- Rafi's Last Moments: Naushad, his close associate, recalled how Rafi, after recording a song in 1980, expressed a feeling of contentment, as if he had finally found peace in his music. After finishing the recording, Rafi came out of the studio and hugged Naushad crying. He said, "I sang a great song after a long time. Today I felt a lot of peace. Now I feel like I can leave this world."
