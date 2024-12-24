Mohammad Rafi 100th Birth Anniversary: From Charging Re 1 to Recording His Last Song Just Hours Before His Death, Look at 10 Lesser-known Facts About Singer

Hyderabad: On December 24, 2024, the world celebrates the centenary of one of the most revered voices in the history of Indian cinema- Mohammad Rafi. Born in a small village in the Amritsar district of Punjab, Rafi's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global music legend is nothing short of extraordinary. A shy man by nature, Rafi never sought the limelight, yet his soulful voice reached every corner of India and beyond. Whether it was soulful ghazals, energetic qawwalis, heartfelt bhajans, or romantic ballads, Rafi's versatility knew no bounds.

He sang over 7,400 songs in various languages, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema and popular music. His unmatched ability to imbibe emotion into his songs, from the soaring notes of 'Baharon Phoolon Ka' to the patriotism of 'Aye Mere Pyare Watan,' makes him an iconic figure whose music still resonates. Rafi's contribution to Bollywood is immeasurable as he lent his voice to numerous legendary actors, including Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajendra Kumar, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan.

His voice became synonymous with the emotions of the era, shaping the soundscape of Bollywood for decades. On his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at lesser-known facts about the singer.

10 Unknown Facts About Mohammad Rafi