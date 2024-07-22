Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli trailer out; Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar gush about 'legend' in Netflix documentary

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer of Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli was unveiled today on July 22. The documentary encapsulates the RRR director's vision and journey so far. It will be available on Netflix on August 2.

The trailer provides a sneak peek into the visionary director's life and influences. It opens with Rajamouli's voiceover saying "I want to tell an incredible story. I just want the people to get invested in the movie." Next up, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, and others open up about the legendary filmmaker and share anecdotes. Karan Johar tags Rajamouli as 'legend', while Jr NTR says, "he's born to tell stories, which haven't been told yet."

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the trailer with the caption: "Netflix today released the trailer for Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli. The exclusive documentary on the acclaimed filmmaker, produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, will premiere on August 2."

Throughout his film career, Rajamouli has honed several skills with films such as Baahubali and RRR, for which he even earned an Oscar. The documentary presented by Anupama Chopra provides bits from global stars such as James Cameron and Joe Russo, highlighting his worldwide dominance. It also features inputs from close friends and colleagues such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Rana Daggubatti.

The documentary is a joint production of Netflix, Applause Entertainment in association with Film Companion Studios. It aims at showcasing the master storyteller's journey so far, his vision, and his influence on both Indian and global films from the perspective of cinema stalwarts. It is a mixed bag of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, delivering the most authentic version of him.