Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli - Here's WHEN Netflix Will Release Biographical Documentary on RRR Director; Poster Out

Hyderabad: Netflix is gearing up to unveil a new biographical documentary titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli on August 2, spotlighting the acclaimed filmmaker known for blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. Presented by Anupama Chopra, the documentary delves into the life and works of SS Rajamouli, featuring insights from luminaries such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, along with close friends and collaborators like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

In collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, Netflix has crafted this documentary to showcase Rajamouli’s profound impact on both Indian and global cinema, combining interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. The film is part of Netflix’s Modern Masters documentary series, celebrating Indian creatives.

Scheduled for release in 2024, Netflix’s documentary lineup includes Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, exploring the life of the renowned rapper and actor, the cricket saga The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan, and the acclaimed To Kill a Tiger.

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is touted to offer a unique glimpse into the "master storyteller’s creative world and mind like never before," setting high expectations among cinephiles.

Currently busy with his next directorial venture, tentatively titled SSMB29, Rajamouli is embarking on a jungle adventure set against a grand backdrop. Bankrolled by Durga Arts, speculation is rife whether it will unfurl as a period epic or a fantastical journey – genres that have defined Rajamouli’s illustrious career. SSMB29 is headlined by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.